Number of women affected by CervicalCheck scandal likely to increase

The number of women affected by the cervical screening scandal is likely to increase significantly.

This morning HSE representatives told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that there are currently 46 cases being audited. Twelve of these cases are close to being completed.

To date the HSE has identified 209 women who were not told a clinical audit showed their cancer had been missed by the CervicalCheck programme.

This number is likely to increase as the audits are completed on the 46 other cases.

The PAC has also heard there are currently five legal cases being taken against the HSE over its CervicalCheck programme.

There are 18 cases relating to the bowel screening programme with another three potential cases, Ciaran Breen of the State Claims Agency (SCA) told the committee.

Regarding screening programmes run by hospitals and not the State there are 23 legal claims relating to breast screening programmes and 12 relating to bowel cancer screening programmes.

Members of the committee questioned HSE staff at length about why documents requested by Dr Gabriel Scally, who is conducting an inquiry in the CervicalCheck controversy, were provided in an unsearchable format.

The documents were generated electronically but had been printed out and scanned back into a computer before being provided to Dr Scally.

The Director General of the HSE, John Connaghan said the documents were provided in this format due to “technical limitations”. He said efforts are underway to ensure future documents are provided in a searchable format.

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell told Mr Connaghan that she believes it wasn’t technical barriers that prevented this being done. “There was a different sort of barrier. A human barrier.”

She questioned why “Somebody made a decision to give him scanned documents instead of sitting him in an office, giving a password and saying ‘knock yourself out.’”

Meanwhile the terminally ill Co Kerry woman Emma MhicMhathuna has said the delay by the HSE in sending files to the scoping inquiry “shows how incompetent they are and that it needs to be dismantled”.

Ms MhicMhathuna (37) is one of the 209 women with cervical cancer who were found to have received incorrect smear tests during a clinical audit of past tests by the CervicalCheck screening programme after their cancer diagnoses.

She says the fact that the HSE are sending the files only now highlights the incompetency of the organisation.

“It also make you become more suspicious of why they’re only doing things now when they’ve had months to prepare this,” she told her local radio station Radio Kerry.

“I’m not surprised and I’m not happy and it’s made me more determined that the HSE needs to be dismantled because they clearly can’t even scan and copy files like you’re taught to do when you’re in secondary school,” she said.