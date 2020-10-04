Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 rises with 134 receiving care

The number of people receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19 has risen with 134 people being receiving care in hospitals across Ireland on Sunday.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE), published on Sunday morning, reveals 134 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, up from 120 people on Saturday and 117 on Friday.

The numbers published on the Government’s Covid-19 data hub show 12 people have been admitted to hospital since yesterday morning while seven people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

By 11am on Sunday, there were 22 people in ICU with the virus, up two from Saturday’s numbers, according to the data hub. There were 22 people in ICU on Wednesday, September 30th but these numbers dropped slightly in the latter part of the week before climbing again on Sunday. There have been no patients discharged from ICU in the last 24 hours.

The number of people receiving ICU care for the coronavirus peaked on April 10th and 11th when there were 155 people in intensive care. This figure dropped sharply through May and in June, remained stable and below 10 cases through July and August, and then started to rise again through September.

A total of 3,643 people have been hospitalised for the virus since March while 474 people have required ICU treatment. A total of 9,294 healthcare workers have tested positive for the disease since the pandemic broke out nearly seven months ago.

Tallaght Hospital in Dublin is currently caring for 19 coronavirus patients, the highest number in the State, followed by St James’s Hospital which is caring for 14 people with Covid-19 and Beaumont hospital and the Mater which are treating 13 people with the coronavirus.

HSE data, which was accurate as of 8pm on Saturday, October 3rd shows there are 39 adult critical care beds available while 243 are currently in use. There are six paediatric critical care beds available and 24 being used, according to the HSE.

Ten more people were reported to have died from Covid-19 on Saturday, however eight of these deaths happened before September 2020. It brings to 1,810 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Some 613 new confirmed cases of the virus were confirmed on Saturday, bringing to 37,668 the total number of cases in the State.

Of the latest cases notified, 315 are men and 294 are women, 68 per cent are under 45 years of age, and 30 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

In a breakdown by county, there are 224 new cases in Dublin, 58 in Donegal, 46 in Cork, 44 in Kildare, 31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, and 12 in Monaghan.

The remainder are in Offaly, Tipperary, Wicklow, Cavan, Wexford, Carlow, Sligo, Roscommon, Mayo, Kilkenny and Westmeath, and with another seven cases in three counties.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned on Saturday that numbers over the past week represented a “significant escalation in the profile of Covid-19 in Ireland”.

Dr Glynn urged those aged 70+, and those who are medically vulnerable, to limit the number of people they meet to a “very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant”.

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) epidemiological modelling advisory group, has warned there could be 1,200 to 1,300 cases each day and 400 people in hospital by the end of this month based on current projections.