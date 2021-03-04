Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 falls to 472

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has continued to fall to 472, according to the latest figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

There were 108 patients with the virus in intensive care units (ICU) on Wednesday night. St James’s Hospital in Dublin has 62 Covid-19 cases, the highest number in the country, followed by Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown (46) and Beaumont Hospital (45).

The HSE’s daily operations figures show there are 24 ICU beds available for adults and 6 for children.

A further 25 deaths of Covid-19 patients, were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Wednesday, along with 566 confirmed cases of the disease.

There has now been a total of 4,357 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, five occurred in March, 13 occurred in February, and six occurred in January or earlier.

Meanwhile, the HSE missed its target of issuing 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses last week.

The latest figures from the HSE’s Covid-19 vaccination dashboard show that 81,843 doses were administered between February 22nd-28th.

Last Sunday saw the lowest number of vaccines administered over the week, with just 2,427 first doses and 35 second doses given.

The delays follow a change in AstraZeneca’s vaccine delivery schedule for last week and this week, something the State’s vaccination taskforce was informed of at “very late notice”, group chairman Prof Brian MacCraith said at the weekend.

Prof MacCraith has said the delay was “not a reduction in deliveries” and that the State could “recover completely what had been lost” from next weekend.

The Government previously said the vaccination rollout would accelerate this month with about 100,000 doses being administered per week in March, rising to between 200,000 and 300,000 per week in April.

A total of 439,782 vaccination doses were administered up to the end of last week, which included 297,899 first doses and 141,883 second doses.