Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 drops to 597, according to latest figures

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has continued to drop to 597, according to the latest figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

There are 135 patients with the virus in intensive care. Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, said the further drop in Covid-19 hospital numbers is “some welcome news for our exhausted healthcare staff too”.

“This is a long exit route from this wave for everyone. But we will get there,” Mr Reid said on Twitter on Thursday.

St James’s Hospital in Dublin has 81 Covid-19 cases, the highest number in the country, followed by Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown (63) and Beaumont Hospital (54).

The HSE’s daily operations figures show there are 36 ICU beds available for adults and 5 for children.

Outbreaks

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 infections linked to outbreaks of the disease in acute hospitals has continued to fall, according to the latest weekly figures on clusters.

There were just four new outbreaks of the disease in hospitals reported in the week to February 4th – a third of the number recorded the previous week – while cases linked to those outbreaks fell to fewer than five, down from 12 a week earlier and 116 in early January.

The weekly data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that the number of open Covid-19 hospital outbreaks has fallen to 115 from 126 two weeks earlier.

Two of the four new outbreaks occurred in two separate wards in one hospital, while two additional outbreaks occurred in two separate acute hospitals.

Hospital infections among healthcare workers have fallen in recent weeks as immunity from the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to hospital staff since late December appears to have taken effect.

The number of infections among healthcare workers has fallen dramatically since mid-January.

The number of outbreaks reported in nursing homes rose by two, to seven outbreaks during the week, though the figure is down significantly from the 47 new outbreaks in early January.

The number of open outbreaks in nursing homes has fallen by three, to 176.

The number of new cases linked to nursing home outbreaks remained at 115 during the week, while the total number of cases reported in the third wave of the pandemic rose to 6,863.

The number of deaths linked to those nursing homes since the wave began in late November stood at 776, up from 709 reported a week earlier.

In a sign of falling infection rates, the total number of outbreaks reported during the seventh reporting week of the year fell to 193, the lowest number of the third wave so far.

Households

The number of new family outbreaks in households fell by 31 to 59, while the number of new workplace outbreaks rose by 11 to 33.

A further 56 deaths and 574 confirmed cases of the virus were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Wednesday. The youngest of those who died was 16 years of age.

There has now been a total of 4,237 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 216,870.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health, urged members of the public to continue to adhere to public health guidelines in light of plans to reopen schools in the coming weeks.

“We continue to see good progress, but this needs to be sustained,” he said. “It is vital that we get our children back to school over the coming weeks.

“A key part of making this a success will be our continued collective buy-in to the public health measures that are tried and tested. Stay at home, work from home where possible.

“Given the increased transmissibility of the virus now, we must continue to limit our social contacts and do all we can to starve this disease of opportunities to spread.”

As of Sunday, 353,971 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the Republic. Some 222,073 people have received their first dose, while 131,898 people have received their second dose.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated for the first time that Level 5 restrictions on outdoor activity, sport, construction and remaining within 5km of home could be eased on Easter Monday, April 5th.

Mr Martin told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party on Wednesday night that those four areas would be examined before Easter, in tandem with Nphet.

The clarification on this issue means if the advice from Nphet on the metrics were favourable, the first steps to a wider reopening of society from lockdown would commence at the beginning of April rather than later in the month.