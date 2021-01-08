Number of Covid patients in ICU reaches 109 for first time since April

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital intensive care units has reached 109, the highest recorded since April, according to the latest publichealth data.

Figures show there were 19 admissions to ICU in the past 24 hours. There are 1151 confirmed casesof patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 104 in the past 24 hours.

Commeting on the figures Profesor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team tweeted: “We can turn this around, what we are doing now, and what we do over the coming weeks, will determine the course of some peoples lives, and the impact on our health services. Stay home, follow public health guidance, protect each other.

Hospitals were “coping” at present, HSE chief operations officer, Anne O’Connor said.The hospitals were coping because they had scaled back on other work, but growth in the numbers of patients requiring ICU beds was inevitable and it could reach 300-400, she warned.

All the hospitals had a crisis plan which they could activate to allow them “the capacity to surge into other areas” said Ms O’Connor.

The current situation was further hampered, she pointed out, by the fact that 2,700 staff were at present unavailable to work across acute and community services because they either had the virus or were close contacts.

She said the HSE is looking at developing systems that would allow patients schedule their appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine online.

She said d the priority remained to have nursing home residents and frontline staff vaccinated in the coming weeks.

As more of the vaccine becomes available the speed of the vaccination programme will be increased, she told Newstalk Breakfast. At present it was limited by supply. She dismissed a suggestion that the HSE should seek to procure supplies of the vaccine itself outside the EU programme.

Ms O’Connor explained that procurement was being done at EU level and the country operated on a “whole of Government approach”. Supply was being managed by the Government (through the EU) and that was not something the HSE could do, she said.