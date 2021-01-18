Number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals exceeds 2,000 for first time

The number of Covid-19 patients in the State’s hospitals has exceeded 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic began while the number of patients in ICU has increased to 200.

The chief executive of the HSE said of the 2,023 patients in hospital with the virus, more than 400 were receiving high grade ventilation and respiratory support both inside and outside the ICU. There have been with 115 Covid hospital admissions in the past day.

“Our national critical care surge plans are activated. We’re working really hard to remain in control. Your help counts,” Paul Reid tweeted on Monday.

Earlier National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) member, Dr Mary Favier warned that there may be a need for Covid-19 restrictions until April or May if people do not curtail their movements.

“We are not doing enough, there is still too much movement,” she told Newstalk Breakfast.

Traffic on the roads was heavier than it had been during the first lockdown last March with more people going to work, said Dr Favier who is Covid-19 adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners.

While the vast majority of the public were following the regulations, Dr Favier was very concerned that too many were still out and about.

GPs were concerned that as people returned to work recently the spread of the virus was not slowing down. “GPs are continuing to see lots of Covid cases. We had thought it had eased, but towards the end of last week we started seeing asymptomatic patients that need testing.”

Unless people stopped moving about the numbers would decrease very slowly, she said. “We have to reduce contacts.”

Hospitals were under significant pressure at present, said Dr Favier. If numbers were not reduced then restrictions would have to remain in place. “We’re still going to be in this situation until March, April or May,” she warned.

Dr Favier said she would appeal to people not to go to their workplace and for employers to facilitate working from home.

Travel regulations

Elsewhere immunologist Kingston Mills has warned that travel regulations need to be implemented properly to keep new variants of Covid-19 out of the country.

It was imperative that such restrictions be implemented properly, the Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin told Newstalk Breakfast.

While he did not think the numbers of cases would “mushroom” if restrictions were lifted, as had happened at Christmas, Prof Mills said he did not think the country would be “out of the woods” at the end of January when the current restrictions end.

Prof Mills also expressed concern at the numbers of frontline staff who were at present off work due to illness or for being close contacts. The roll out of the vaccine programme would help, but it would take time for the vaccine “to kick in.”

Almost 6,400 healthcare staff are off work due to coronavirus with hospitals facing into their most difficult week on record, as the third peak of the virus imminent.

Those unable to work due to infection or being contacts of a case include 2,500 nurses, 1,500 patient care staff, 600 health and social care professionals and 400 doctors, according to the latest HSE figures.

Massive levels of enforced absenteeism have forced the closure of wards in many hospitals and the curtailment of non-essential services, but Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly insisted yesterday hospitals will be able to cope.

The health service has sufficient staff, along with personal protective equipment, ventilators and oxygen to treat the peak of severely ill virus patients expected shortly, he said.

Restrictions

The Defence Forces have been deployed to three nursing homes in recent days to help ease staffing pressures, following an appeal from the HSE.

A Defence Forces spokesman confirmed more than 25 soldiers had been deployed to nursing homes in Ballincollig and Douglas, Co Cork, and Ennis, Co Clare.

A further 13 deaths of coronavirus patients were reported last night, along with 2,944 cases, the lowest daily figure since New Year’s Day.

Mr Donnelly told RTÉ in Sunday that the coronavirus surge in hospitals will peak “in the next week or two” and the hospital system would continue “to be under very significant pressure for the next two weeks”.

He said there was surge capacity of 350 critical care beds with deals in place with the private hospitals for 40 or 50 beds.

The Minister confirmed he had asked the HSE and Government to look at getting the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in place in advance of the vaccine being approved. With European drug regulators due to consider authorising this vaccine on January 29th, Irish officials want to have supplies ready to go here rather than wait for delivery.

But Mr Donnelly said “there are regulatory issues” and they had to have the cooperation of the company itself.

The vaccination programme will focus this week on long-term residential facilities with the aim of giving a first dose to all staff and residents by the end of next weekend. Vaccination of healthcare workers is being paused this week, though the aim is to have 70,000 healthcare workers and 70,000 in care facilities inoculated by next Sunday.