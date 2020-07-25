Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital falls to 10

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in hospital is now at its lowest level since the peak of the virus in Ireland, the head of the Health Service Executive has said.

Paul Reid said there are 10 confirmed positive cases in hospital, with five patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment in intensive care. The figures show a 96 per cent drop from a peak of 140 people in intensive care in April.

Mr Reid tweeted: “Our thoughts with everyone for a full recovery.”

On Friday, health authorities were notified of another 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases but no new deaths.

Mr Reid also defended the HSE’s response and handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this year, the HSE effectively took over the operation of private hospitals for some three months during the pandemic.

The €100 million a month deal has been criticised over claims it has been underutilised and represented poor value for money.

Mr Reid said it is a “fair challenge” that the HSE will be open to scrutiny on.

He told RTÉ Radio One on Saturday: “Picture what we were all seeing across Europe, picture the scenes that we were seeing in Italy, in Lombardy. “We saw a very frantic hospital system. Now we know that our hospital system here in

Ireland, on a good day, works at 95 per cent capacity. If we had had any of the potential surge that Italy had seen, we had to immediately build capacity to take on that issue.”

He said that in planning for the next phase of Covid-19, he will do things differently.

Mr Reid said: “We are now looking at planning if A; there is another surge, hopefully there isn’t; B, if there’s kind of regional or local kind of major surges; or C, if there is peaks and troughs of this virus.

“We would see a potential solution. We are in discussions with the private hospital groups that would look at a more agile... where you could dial up some flexibility and dial down.

“We’ve done a kind of reflection of our learnings from the first phase and I think we’re in a stronger position on many fronts.”

He said knowledge and stock of PPE is much better, adding the HSE has built up “indigenous Irish industries to give us a bit of resilience”.

He added: “I think the morale of staff during Covid has improved. I know it’s always fragile, but I think it has improved for a couple of reasons - the public recognition of what was happening.”

Asked whether health staff who became infected with Covid-19 will be compensated, he said: “That’s a process which we will always look at in terms of where we are putting supports in place for people who have either contracted the virus or equally have just felt the pressure.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is continuing to work this weekend on its plan to reopen schools at the end of August. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there are some “final details” to be completed.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she will bring a memo to Cabinet on Monday which will outline details of how schools will reopen. The Government has said its “top priority” is seeing the return of teachers, pupils and school staff in the new academic year.

Ms Foley described the document as “detailed and comprehensive”. Speaking after she briefed Mr Martin on the plan on Friday, Ms Foley said: “The full and safe reopening of schools is my number one objective as Minister for Education. “The partners in education, including parents, teachers, students, principals and the widest representation, have fully and totally engaged in this process. “Clarity takes time. I am confident that what I take to Cabinet will be solution-focused, it will be a road-map that everyone can clearly identify with.

“There is no point in bringing anything that is not completed. It’s been a long process of work.” Once the document has been approved by Cabinet, the detailed guidance will be sent to schools. - PA