Number of Covid-19 hospital patients rises slightly as close contacts drop

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen slightly to 1,848, according to the latest figures on Saturday morning.

Over the last 24 hours, there have been 115 Covid-19 admissions to hospital and 135 patients discharged, the Government’s Covid-19 data hub shows. There are currently 191 patients with the virus in intensive care (ICU).

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the State’s latest vaccination figures “put us at number one in the EU 27 right now”.

“That’s in terms of the number of vaccinations happening per day,” he said on a video posted on Twitter on Friday evening.

“It’s great we’ve moved quickly to get our nursing home residents and staff vaccinated and we’re making great progress with all our frontline healthcare workers right across the country.

“Of course it won’t always be like this as other countries will catch up and there will be times when we have to slow down.”

Mr Donnelly acknowledged there will be “somewhat of a slowing down” of production of vaccines from the pharmaceutical firm Pfizer.

“In the meantime, we are continuing with our programme. We also have the first supplies of the Moderna vaccine arriving now and being administered right now,” Mr Donnelly added.

“It’s really important to get our teams of GPs and their practice nurses right across the country vaccinated and this weekend three mass vaccination centres will be working in Galway, Portlaoise and Dublin.

“The vaccination programme will take time for everyone, but we will get there.”

The latest figures from last Wednesday show a total of 77,303 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the State.

The vaccination of healthcare workers against coronavirus is to be scaled down for at least 10 days in order to allow for greater focus on nursing homes and other care facilities.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, said the number of close contacts per confirmed cases has dropped to 2.3 after peaking at 6 at the end of December.

“We have a very long way to go but the majority of people are stepping up and playing their part,” he said.

“Do not be disheartened by stories of non-compliance. Solidarity has been and remains the hallmark of our response to date in Ireland - the silent majority continue to do the right thing.”

A further 50 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Friday along with 3,498 new cases.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged anyone arriving into the State from Brazil to arrange for a coronavirus test due to a new variant, which has not been identified in the State yet.