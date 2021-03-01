Number in hospital with Covid-19 falls again to 537

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 continues to fall, with 537 people in hospital last night, a drop of 17, according to the latest HSE figures.

Of these, 132 people were in ICU, with three deaths reported in these units in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday night. Some 94 people are currently on ventilators.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has continued to fall in recent weeks, dropping from 676 hospital cases on February 22nd, 1,100 on February 8th and 1,803 on January 25th.

ICU numbers are also falling, down from 154 on February 22nd, 173 on February 8th and 217 on January 25th.

St James’s Hospital in Dublin is currently caring for the highest number of Covid-19 patients with 67 confirmed cases on their wards followed by Beaumont Hospital which has 50 Covid-19 cases and Connolly Hospital which has 49 cases.

Data released today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show 2,113 children aged under 18 tested positive for the virus over the past fortnight including 589 cases among children aged four or younger and 814 cases among children aged 5-12.

The highest number of cases were among 25-34 year olds (1,614 cases) while another 1,594 cases were reported among 19-24 year olds. There were 1,585 cases recorded among 35-44 year olds and 1,277 among those aged 45-54. Just 244 cases, or 2.4 per cent of the total number of cases in the past fortnight, were recorded among people aged 85 or older.

Some 45 children were hospitalised with the virus over the past fortnight but none were sent to ICU.

A total of 40 people died from Covid-19 between February 14th and 27th with 675 people hospitalised including 30 patients admitted to ICU, according to the HPSC data.

There were 1,628 cases reported to be associated with clusters while 14 cases were classified as “imported” during the second half of February. Some 494 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus during that time period.

Co Offaly had the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 395.1 over the past fortnight followed by Longford at 369.4, Dublin at 288.9 and Limerick at 282.7. Counties Cork and Kerry had the lowest incident rate in the second half of February.

The vast majority of cases recorded in the latest data were connected to close contact with a confirmed case. Community transmission also accounted for a large number of cases while healthcare settings and travel related to a much smaller percentage.

Vaccines

A total of 285,780 people in the Republic had received the Covid-19 vaccine by Friday, February 26th, including 140,290 who have received their second jab.

Prof Brian MacCraith, chair of the vaccine taskforce, has said first doses for over-85s will be completed this week, and the vaccination of 80-84 year olds will commence.

Those with specific medical conditions such as cancer and chronic kidney disease and the immunocompromised will begin to be vaccinated from next week, March 8th.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar urged people on Sunday night to “keep doing what you’re doing”, that efforts so far were “working” and to remember that “summer is coming”. In a tweet, Mr Varadkar wrote: “Our schools are starting to re-open, the number of people in hospital with Covid will likely fall below 500 from a peak of 2k, we should have also administered half a million vaccines to those most at risk.”

Monday morning saw tens of thousands of junior and senior infants, first and second class, and Leaving Certificate students return to school for the first time in months. The use of so-called “rapid” Covid-19 tests is set to be given the green light for use in monitoring outbreaks in schools and other areas of the community.

The recommendation, due in the first half of this month, is set to be made by a group led by Prof Mark Ferguson, the director general of Science Foundation Ireland, which has been tasked with looking at the use of antigen tests.

Their use has encountered resistance as they are less sensitive than the PCR tests, which are regarded as being of a higher standard.

Meanwhile, a protest over Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin city centre at the weekend turned violent, with 23 people arrested and charges brought against 13 people in court so far.

Gardaí believe they have identified a group who launched fireworks at officers on Grafton Street, and expect to make more arrests soon.

National Public Health Emergency Team member Dr Philip Nolan told Newstalk’s On the Record programme on Sunday that he anticipated “some progressive easing of restrictions over time from April/May onwards” and that widespread vaccinations may permit “many of the restrictions [TO]fall away quite quickly”.

Six deaths and 612 cases were confirmed on Sunday and, despite slow progress in driving down infection numbers, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there were “more concrete reasons for hope and optimism now than at any time over the last 12 months”.

It is understood that current projections are for between 150 and 350 cases per day by April 5th, the date when the Government has suggested there could be some easing of curbs.

Meanwhile, the European Union is planning to work towards developing digital medical certificates that would allow people’s vaccination status to be recognised across the continent. Such a system would take roughly three months to develop.

However, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro said last week he did not think having a vaccine passport should allow people to travel and that not enough people had been vaccinated yet to allow such travel. “We’re not at that point yet. I don’t think it will come in three months,” he added.