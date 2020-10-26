Number in hospital with Covid-19 at highest point since May

The number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients has increased to 344, with 26 admissions and nine discharges over the past 24 hours. This is the highest figure since May 20th.

There were 39 patients with the virus in ICU last night, up two on the previous day.

According to the Department of Health, 17,572 tests were completed in the past 24 hours, and 115,138 in the past week.

A further 1,025 cases of Covid-19 and no additional deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday. A total of 57,128 cases have now been confirmed in Ireland and 1,882 people with the disease have died.

Of the latest cases, 255 were in Dublin, 147 were in Cork, 77 were in Galway, 54 were in Kildare, 53 were in Donegal and the remaining 439 were spread across 21 counties. The median age of those infected was 31.

The five-day moving average of virus cases has fallen for a fourth day in a row, according to the latest epidemiological report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

At 979.6, the five-day average is below the 1,000 mark for the first time in 10 days.

The HPSC recorded 13 deaths over the last two weeks, along with 21 admission to ICU.

Cavan, Meath and Westmeath have the highest county incidences of the disease while Tipperary and Wicklow have the lowest.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on Sunday evening said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days.

“If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”