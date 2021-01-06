Number hospitalised with Covid-19 surpasses peak seen in first wave

The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 has surpassed the peak level seen duirng the first wave of the pandemic, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said.

Mr Reid said on Wednesday morning that there are 921 people in hospital with the disease, compared to 881 at the peak of the first wave. HSE figures show 101 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised in the previous 24 hours, with 59 others discharged.

He said there are 75 people are in intensive care units (ICU) across the State, which is less than half the number seen at the peak in April.

“Healthy people are getting very sick. Everyone gets how serious this is now. Let’s all do what’s needed, turn this around, save lives, whilst the vaccine arrives. We have to,” Mr Reid said in a Twitter post.

The number of people being treated in hospital for the disease has almost quadrupled in the last fortnight, rising from 237 on December 22nd to 921 today.

Dr Mary Favier of the Irish College of General Practitioners warned on Wednesday that “the worst is yet to come” with regard to Covid-19 hospitalisations. She said the system was going to have a difficult time “staying upright”.

She told RTÉ’s Today programme there is a two week lag between people testing positive and needing hospitalisation. She said that in her own practice there is a 50 per cent positivity rate among people being tested.

The Government is in talks with private hospital operators about securing additional capacity to help during the surge.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

The Cabinet will on Wednesday consider proposals to provide indemnity cover for the treatment of public patients in private hospitals as part of any new deal.

The HSE and private hospitals are currently working on an arrangement which would see the State effectively take over some 15 to 30 per cent of capacity in the hospitals depending on the number of cases and the impact the disease is having on the health system at a particular time.

Confirmed cases

The deaths of a further 17 people with the disease were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 2,282. Nphet also reported 5,325 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 113,322 the total number of cases confirmed here to date.

The 14-day incidence of the disease stands at 674.4 per 100,000 people nationally, though this does not take account of a significant backlog of cases still to be reported. Monaghan, Louth and Limerick have the highest county incidences - all above 1,000 - while Wicklow has the lowest.

Monday marked the highest number of referrals from GPs for Covid-19 testing with 24,500 people sent for testing, exceeding the previous record of 15,000 in one day last week.

The Cabinet is expected to sign off on plans on Wednesday to close schools and the majority of construction activity until the end of the month.

Party leaders, Ministers and senior health officials met for more than six hours on Tuesday and agreed to recommend additional travel measures that will mean every passenger arriving into the Republic from any country will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours.

Burden

Intensive care consultant Dr Catherine Motherway on Wednesday warned that the increased Covid-19 figures are placing a burden on ICU departments.

Dr Motherway, who is head of the intensive care unit at the Mid Western University Regional hospital in Limerick, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that there were “significant Covid admissions” at the hospital and a number of outbreaks on site.

“We are coping, but we’re under pressure.”

Dr Motherway said that she hoped that the figures would drop in the community under Level 5 restrictions as the rate of transmission was higher this time compared with the last lockdown and the spread of the virus was across the country not just on the east coast.

“We are extremely worried that we will see continued transmission and hospitalisations.”

As the number of cases rises, there will be more people who will require hospitalisation “and we will see more in ICU,” she said, adding that if everyone stayed at home then the numbers would reduce.

Dr Motherway said there were finite resources and if too many people contracted the virus “we will have to make hard choices”.

She said that the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine gives some hope, but people still needed to be careful “there’s no point dying of this disease while waiting for the vaccine”.