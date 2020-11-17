Nphet warns Government of Covid-19 risk from international travel

The State’s public health team has written to the Government and warned of a “re-seeding” of Covid-19 cases from international travel at a time when there is no legal enforcement of quarantine rules for arrivals.

In a letter sent by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan also raised concern about the level of Covid-19 in Donegal and increasing cases amongst the elderly.

In relation to the travel, Nphet noted the “sharp contrast between the trajectory of the disease and the situation internationally.

“The elevated risk of importation through travel from countries with high rates of transmission to countries with sustained low rates of transmission can be expected to escalate in the coming period, as our domestic situation further improves while the epidemiological situation internationally and particularly in Europe continues to be a cause for a high level of concern,” it said.

It stressed the “importance of protecting the progress the country has achieved through application of Level 5 restrictions and of avoiding a re-seeding of cases through international travel.”

In the letter, Dr Holohan also emphasised “the need to manage effectively the risk of importation, particularly in the context of non-essential travel from areas of elevated incidence in the coming weeks and during the Christmas and New Year period.

It noted the recent Government decision to implement a regime which allows a negative pre-departure PCR test to be a means by which people will not be advised to self-restrict their movements on arrival in Ireland.

“In this context, the Nphet noted that Ireland’s approach to international arrivals remains solely advisory and not subject to any legal enforcement mechanisms, other than those attaching to completion of the passenger locator form,”

the letter said.

Nursing homes

The Government has also been told about concerns from the Nphet around the proportion of cases in those over 65.

“In the last seven days, 13.5 per cent of cases notified were aged over 65 age group, this compares with 11.9 per cent of cases notified in the previous seven days.

“Of concern, the seven-day incidence per 100,000 population increased for those aged 85 and older from 45.9 in week ending 31st October to 50.3 in week ending 7th November.”

Dr Holohan said that of 32 deaths that occurred in November, 10 were associated with nursing homes.

“There has been a very significant decrease in incidence in younger adults, but a persistently high incidence in older adults. Of additional concern recently has been the notification of outbreaks in a number of hospitals and the epidemiological situation in Donegal which the Nphet will continue to keep under close review

“Of concern, incidence rates in County Donegal remain very high relative to the rest of the country.”

Dr Holohan said the best estimation of the reproductive number is 0.6.

Nphet has also recommended an increased serial testing programme in the long-term residential care facilities to include centres for people with mental health concerns and for those with disabilities. It has also supported a plan to broaden the compassionate grounds for visits to these facilities.