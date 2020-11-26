Nphet signals strong opposition to parts of Government plan to exit lockdown

The Government’s public health experts have signalled strong opposition to some elements of the plan to lift restrictions next week and reopen social and economic life, The Irish Times understands.

After a lengthy meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Wednesday, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan briefed the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last night. Mr Donnelly has been in contact with senior Government figures this morning.

A letter formally outlining the Nphet advice has not yet been received by Government, but it is understood that the position taken by the public health team is considerably tougher than the approach favoured by Government.

The Government has signalled that the Level Five restrictions will be eased next week, allowing retail to open. It is also expected that pubs serving food and restaurants will be allowed open later in the month, perhaps the following week, and that travel restrictions will be lifted for perhaps two weeks around Christmas, allowing people to travel to spend the period with their extended families.

However, two sources familiar with the issue now say that the Nphet advice is likely to signal opposition to some aspects of the planned reopening.

This will complicate matters for the Government as it prepares to announce the details of the reopening on Friday. A meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid is scheduled to take place later on Thursday, at which the senior members of the Government – along with senior Nphet members and HSE chiefs – are due to finalise the plans which will be put to the Cabinet tomorrow.

That meeting will now become more difficult, as the Government will be faced with the choice of proceeding with the reopening over the objections of its public health experts, or rowing back on the well-advertised plans to allow businesses to reopen and social and economic life to recommence before Christmas.

Border

Earlier, Government sources in both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael played down comments by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the Fine Gael parliamentary party’s weekly meeting last night in which he raised the issue of cross-Border travel.

Ministers and senior officials will finalise the plan to exit the lockdown and manage the pandemic over the Christmas period today. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times.

Mr Varadkar raised concerns about the prevalence of Covid-19 in the North and said there was a question over travel across the Border which will have to be addressed.

Prior to his comments at the party meeting, Mr Varadkar had written to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly seeking information on Covid rates in the North and the possibility of cross-Border infections.

But senior sources in both Government parties were dismissive of Mr Varadkar’s intervention as a serious policy initiative. While the cross-Border question is likely to be discussed this evening at a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Covid, few expect either restrictions or even an appeal to people not to cross the Border.

“If he’s serious about this then he has an obligation to discuss it with us in advance,” said one Fianna Fail source.

A senior Fine Gael source was also sceptical of the prospect of any restrictions, and expressed puzzlement at the Tánaiste’s intervention.

There has been fierce lobbying from the hospitality industry in recent days, but several senior sources across Government said last night that pubs which do not serve food are “very unlikely” to open.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Varadkar said it is likely that people will be allowed to visit the homes of their friends and family over a two-week period next month.