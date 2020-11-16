Nphet member warns against opening pubs, easing travel rules over Christmas

A member of the Government’s public health advisory body has said the group would have “problems” with any proposal to open pubs at Christmas and that travel advice should not change in December.

As the Government prepares to review the current restrictions, four weeks into the six-week lockdown, Dr Mary Favier, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) warned against reopening pubs and suggested no easing of the current travel restrictions.

Speaking to RTÉ this morning Dr Favier said the pandemic had “unmasked some difficulties we have ... and one of those is our relationship with alcohol as was evidenced by the drinking scenes on the streets.”

Asked about reports that some members of Government favoured a two-week window for opening pubs over Christmas, Dr Favier said: “I think we’ve got problems with that if we’re going by the current circumstances.”

“I think we need to look very carefully at how that might be done. I was somewhat concerned and taken aback that the response to the drinking on the street was to open the pubs,” she said.

“I think as a society we need to be very cautious about our need to increase the consumption of alcohol, because we know it changes behaviours . . . we all let down our guard and that’s how the virus spreads. So I think we’ll need to have a very cautious approach to how alcohol is used over the next number of weeks.”

Dr Favier called for “very clear communications” from the Government over the coming weeks.

Asked about travel restrictions, Dr Favier suggested Nphet would seek to have the existing guidelines on travel maintained in December.

“I think the restrictions on travel are appropriate now and unfortunately they’re going to be appropriate in five/six weeks time over the Christmas period.

“The virus doesn’t know the boundaries of a festive season,” she said. Asked about suggestions that people who received a negative test could travel home, she replied: “you could have a negative test every single day for the two weeks and you would still need to self-isolate.”

She said public health officials had said it was not appropriate to have non-essential travel. “We really need to follow our public health officials in this area, they are the experts,” Dr Favier said.

Sources said Dr Favier’s comments are likely to be seen in Government as an attempt to encourage caution as it prepares a plan to exit lockdown and manage the Christmas season.

Drinks industry groups have intensified their lobbying in an attempt to persuade the Government to allow pubs to open over Christmas.

Drinks Ireland, which represents drinks suppliers and manufacturers across the country, on Monday said pubs should be given the opportunity to reopen safely at the start of December.

Chief executive Patricia Callan urged the Government to base decisions on reopening the sector “fairly and based on evidence, research and data.”

The group argues that without pubs opening, social gatherings are more likely to take place in an unregulated environment, such as private parties.