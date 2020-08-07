NPHET meets amid growing coronavirus cases in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting on Friday and is expected to advise Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on any actions which should be taken in light of recent outbreaks of Covid-19 in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

It follows the revelation that 226 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the three counties in the past 14 days – almost half the national total recorded over the period – with many cases linked to food processing plants in the region. A further 60 provisional cases are expected to be confirmed later on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday night, a spokeswoman for O’Brien’s Fine Foods in Timahoe, Co Kildare confirmed that 80 of its employees had tested positive for the virus and testing continues on dozens more.

Professor Paddy Mallon, a consultant in infectious diseases at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, earlier said the reintroduction of a lockdown in the three counties could be avoided if community transmission of the virus could be contained but accepted the situation was “on a real knife’s edge”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney programme said the situation was at “a critical point”.

“If the public don’t buy into Ronan Glynn (the acting chief medical officer) and his colleagues in terms of just being extra vigilant then we may lose control,” he added.

Prof Mallon said there probably needed to be a recognition that what was happening went beyond the workplace and required looking at the living conditions of workers, the transport they used and societal conditions.

“That means that people are sometimes afraid to acknowledge symptoms or they’re afraid they may lose employment or lose income because they have to take time off work sick,” he observed.

Prof Mallon added “We need to look at this holistically because there’s something in this sector that just isn’t working. It probably lies simply beyond the workplace and we’ll probably need a more societal and whole of government approach.”

Asked about elderly and vulnerable individuals living in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, Prof Mallon advised them to take extra care but said it did not necessarily mean that they should return to cocooning.

He recommended that they should stay out of environments which they felt were unsafe.

Prof Mallon said he believed the risk of being infected by plastic packaging containing goods from the affected food plants was “very low”.

Meanwhile, the Irish College of General Practitioners has said the Government needed to ensure that anyone who has to stop work because of coronavirus will still be paid,

Covid-19 lead at the group, Dr Nuala O’Connor, also said only rapid identification of contacts and testing can contain the spread of the virus.

Not gone away

Asymptomatic cases were of particular concern, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, with people “going about” when they did not know if they had the virus. Even when tested and there was a negative result, they should continue to isolate themselves for 14 days, she said. Day Zero testing and Day Seven testing was very important and people needed to stay out of work, she added.

Dr O’Connor urged people with even mild symptoms to telephone their GP who could then refer them for a test. Symptoms included shortness of breath, a cough, loss of sense of taste or smell.

“This is a walk-up call for all of us – there are cases in 20 counties, the virus is still out there, if you have symptoms take yourself out of circulation and contact your GP.

“Covid-19 has not gone away. We all need to be vigilant.”

A trade union official has said it is time for the Government to “get real” and introduce mandatory testing for meat industry workers.

The meat industry sector offered “a perfect storm” for the transmission of Covid-19, Siptu division organiser, Greg Ennis told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland after news emerged of a large outbreak at plants in the Midlands.

Mr Ennis said the union had been warning about this prospect since March and had written to the Department in April warning of the poor working conditions for workers in the meat industry. It had taken almost six months to get Meat Industry Ireland to agree to talks which will take place next week, he added.

Conditions such as working in close proximity, air conditioning and noise pollution, which means workers have to raise their voices which leads to the spread of the virus through droplets, all contribute to “the perfect storm”, he said.

There was also the social issue with many workers carpooling and sharing accommodation which meant they were at risk “within and out of the workplace.”

The cost of mandatory testing was a matter for the Government and employers to discuss, added Mr Ennis.

“It’s time the Government got real and brought in mandatory testing.” Mr Ennis also called for unannounced inspections of plants.