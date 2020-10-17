Northern Ireland records 1,031 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

There have been 1,031 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has announced, bringing the total to 26,208.

This includes 6,891 new positive cases notified in the last seven days.

There are 231 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 27 in intensive care.

There were two deaths reported on Saturday, taking the toll recorded by the department to 610.

On Friday, Northern Ireland recorded 1,299 new Covid-19 cases, its highest daily total yet, ahead of the introduction of new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Two more deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the official number of fatalities to 608. - PA