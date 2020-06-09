No strategy ‘utterly insulates’ Ireland from Covid-19, committee told

No strategy “utterly insulates” Ireland from the coronavirus, the Covid-19 Oireachtas committee was told on Tuesday.

Chair of the Irish Epidemiology Modelling Advisory Group Prof Philip Nolan said the best way to suppress the virus was to adhere to the public health guidance including maintaining social distancing.

He rejected the view that “if only we had testing and tracing and a facemask we could do all the other things we used to do”.

Prof Nolan was being questioned about a letter signed by dozens of researchers, scientists and medics calling for a different policy of “crushing” the virus rather than trying to live with it.

Prof Nolan said that “different scientists have different judgments in the face of incomplete evidence”.

He said the strategy was not one of mitigation or living with an ongoing or significant levels of transmission but of suppression.

Prof Nolan said he fully supported the recommendations of the NPHET. “I support them and they accord with my judgment. No strategy utterly insulates us from the virus.”

He told Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly that there will be renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 disease across Europe which would be in “small waves”.

Prof Nolan also told the committee that “the management of the second wave will be different from the first wave. There could be more targeted measures introduced to control future outbreak”.

Asked by Mr Donnelly if Irish society will be fully functioning by the end of the year, Prof Nolan said, “I don’t have a crystal ball on this and could not give a probability on the likelihood”.

“Our behaviour will continue to be modified by this virus for some time to come.”