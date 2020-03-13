No ‘red alert’ over coronavirus say Government and Defence Forces

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said there are no plans to declare a “status red” emergency next Monday which would result in a national lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rumours circulated on social media that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar would make the announcement at 8am on Monday morning. This followed the widespread circulation of a voice message on WhatsApp where a man purporting to be a member of the Defence Forces made the claim.

But the Defence Forces said on Friday there was no truth to the speculation and was critical of the spreading of misinformation.

“There is no substance to this material. The Defence Forces is preparing to provide aid to the civil authorities to support the lead agency, the HSE, and the Department of Health, and local communities, within means and capabilities,” it said.

“Misinformation of this nature is unhelpful.” The organisation’s official channels “are the only public sources of truth regarding Defence Forces operations and activities”.

Mr Donohoe has also confirmed there were no ‘red alert’ announcement plans.

“The Taoiseach is making comments on this nearly every day, as are ministers every day. I cannot project what will be happening on Monday but I want to be very clear that there are no such plans in place but we will review every day what is happening and communicate it every day. But there are no such plans in place for an announcement like that.”

A senior Cabinet source also labelled the speculation as “false” and said there were no such plans. Senior officials expressed concern that rumours about a ‘red alert’ caused considerable distress among some members of the public.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris said earlier this week that misinformation “can prevent important public health messages getting out”.

He said European countries must act together to stop the spread of misinformation about the virus.