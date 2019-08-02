New drug policy offers ‘a helping hand instead of just a handcuff’

Plans to liberalise drug possession laws will free up court and Garda time but will require extra resources and frontline staff, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

He said the new health-led approach will affect about 12,000 people a year who come to the attention of gardaí for drug possession for personal use.

About 10 per cent of these - 1,200 people - are expected to be referred for further treatment and therapy under the new system rather than being processed by the criminal justice system as at present.

The policy was announced on Friday but will not be implemented until the second half of next year. It will see a person found in possession of narcotics, determined by gardaí to be for personal use, referred for a health screening on the first occasion. Where a person is caught a second time, gardaí will have the discretion to issue an adult caution.

Mr Harris said the change was “absolutely not about decriminalisation” of illegal drugs or an attempt to normalise their use. Gardaí would still enjoy stop and search powers as well as a degree of discretion in dealing with people who are found in possession of drugs.

Sanctions

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said criminal sanctions for the use of illegal drugs would remain.

“This is not about decriminalisation, this is not about accepting the use of drugs,” he said at the publication of the policy in the Department of Health’s headquarters on Friday.

Mr Harris described the change as offering “a helping hand instead of just a handcuff” but insisted the Government had no plans to legalise cannabis or any other illegal drug.

Catherine Byrne, the Minister of State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, said the aim was to stop criminalising more than 10,000 people who are arrested every year for having drugs for personal use.

“I’ve met many people whose lives were destroyed by conviction; often they were very young. This gives them a second chance, a chance to move on with their lives.”

Mr Flanagan said he is examining the possibility of introducing a specific offence of grooming children, through inducements such as the provision of drugs or by other means, to carry out drug-related crimes.

The policy broadly follows the conclusions of a working group set up to advise on policy changes, though some of its recommendations are not being implemented. Mr Flanagan said more work needed to be done on the issue of increasing the scope for spent convictions for drug offences.

The chairman of the working group, retired judge Garret Sheehan, had advised the Government in a minority report to “strongly resist and reject all calls for decriminalisation of controlled drugs”.