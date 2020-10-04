Moving to Level 5 restrictions is ‘a no-brainer’, says specialist

Infectious diseases consultant Prof Sam McConkey has described as “really shocking” the rise in Covid-19 cases outside Dublin. “We have to do something as a nation as we can’t allow the rise to continue,” he said on Sunday night.

Encouraging people to take voluntary action to reduce incidence of the virus and to test and trace “have not worked” which left Level 5 restrictions looming, he said.

It was, he added, “a no-brainer” but would “require a massive public by-in.”

Those who said such restrictions would further damage the economy should realise that “if the virus continues to spread the economy will be shattered anyway.”

It was also the case that “there has to be co-operation with the authorities in Northern Ireland. The area around Derry and Strabane has the highest rates (of Covid-19 infection) in the whole of the United Kingdom. ”

He felt “there is a need for political leaders (in both jurisdictions) to come out together on this and they should keep it simple,” he said.

He encouraged people across Ireland to believe “we can fix this. It’s not as bad as it was last March and by May, June it was fine. We can do it again.”

Where schools were concerned he felt the under 15s were not at risk or a risk. However “15 to 25 years olds are a bigger risk”. At third level this was probably less so, with masks and online. The question was how 14 to 18 year olds at secondary school might comply.

Where Sunday night’s Nphet advice was concerned he emphasised that was its role. “Nphet gives advice but the politicians decide,” he said.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said should the country be taken to Level 5 restrictions this week, “INTO demands an immediate review of the public health landscape for schools.”

“Such a review must determine if it is safe for our schools to stay open. It is imperative that the education stakeholders convene early this week to explore the issues which may need to be dealt with,” said INTO General Secretary John Boyle.

Reacting to the NPHET’s Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said given the seriousness of it for the economy and society, the Government’s Senior Officials Group must seek, review and publish the evidence that is underpinning these recommendations. “It is intolerable that after six months we are still receiving both vague and changing criteria to advance such serious restrictions,” he said.

What would Level 5 restrictions involve?

Level 5 restrictions mean people will be asked to stay at home, except for when taking exercise within 5 kilometres of their home, with no visitors or social/family gatherings.

Up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception while up to 10 may attend funerals but no other indoor or outdoor gatherings may take place.

Unless involved with an essential service people should work from home.

Where sport is concerned there may be individual training only with no matches, exercise or dance classes, with gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed.

Religious services will be held online with places of worship open for private prayer.

Bars and restaurants will be closed with take away food or delivery only.

Hotels will be open only for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes. All shops closed, except for grocery and food supplies, with hairdressers open but face coverings must be worn.

Creches, schools, and colleges remain open.

Public transport reduced to 25 per cent capacity and for essential workers. Masks must be worn.

Over 70s and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home. Visits to nursing and care homes suspended.