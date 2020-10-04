Moving to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions ‘a no-brainer’, says specialist

The recent rise in Covid-19 cases outside Dublin has been described by an infectious diseases consultant as “really shocking” .

“We have to do something as a nation as we can’t allow the rise to continue,” Prof Sam McConkey said.

He said efforts to encourage people to take voluntary action to reduce incidence of the disease and to test and trace confirmed cases to slow the spread “have not worked”, which left a move to Level 5 restrictions looming.

It was, he added, “a no-brainer” to make the move but would “require a massive public by-in .

Prof McConkey said those who had said such restrictions would further damage the economy should realise that “if the virus continues to spread the economy will be shattered anyway”.

He said that “there has to be co-operation with the authorities” in Northern Ireland also on the matter.

“The area around Derry and Strabane has the highest rates (of Covid-19 infection) in the whole of the United Kingdom, ” he said, adding that “there is a need for political leaders (in both jurisdictions) to come out together on this”.

Prof McConkey encouraged people across Ireland to believe “we can fix this”.

“It’s not as bad as it was last March and by May, June it was fine. We can do it again.”

Where schools were concerned, Prof McConkey felt the under 15s were not at risk or a risk. However, he said “15 to 25 years olds are a bigger risk”. Third level education was probably less of an issue, with most wearing masks and doing classes online, he said, but the question was how 14 to 18 year olds at secondary school might comply.

Absolute reality

Dr Mary Favier, a former president of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) and a member of NPHET, said that the “absolute reality” and “inevitable truth” of the current Covid-19 figures was that a lockdown would be necessary because of the vulnerability of the healthcare system.

“Something needs to be done to protect it,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Monday.

She said that if the case numbers continued at their current trajectory, there could be 1,500 cases per day by the beginning of November and hospitals would be at full occupancy. The health system is already under strain dealing with Covid-19 cases and other forms of healthcare, she said.

“GPs are concerned at what this winter is going to look like. It’s not just a fear, it’s a reality,” she said.

Dr Favier said there was a concern that if there was a serious traffic accident or a cardiac incident that there would not be an ICU bed available due to the number of Covid-19 patients.

Not enough difference

Moving to Level 3 in Dublin and Donegal had made “some difference” but not enough, she added. However, Dr Favier said she was particularly concerned about the impact of a further lockdown on vulnerable groups and those with mental health issues.

Infectious diseases expert Prof Jack Lambert said the enforcement of preventative measures was very important and that people needed to be compliant.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and all preventative measures needed to be enforced.

The Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) said its members were concerned by the implications of a possible move to the highest level in the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan. It said a comprehensive review of the medical and related guidance being implemented in schools should be immediately undertaken to ascertain if it is safe for second-level to stay open.

“We are writing to the Minister for Education and Skills this morning to request that she initiate a review immediately. We will also be requesting that the second-level stakeholders meet to discuss all associated issues,” said Asti president Ann Piggott.

“The health, safety and welfare of all members of our school communities is of paramount importance”

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) made a similar call on behalf of its members.

“Such a review must determine if it is safe for our schools to stay open. It is imperative that the education stakeholders convene early this week to explore the issues which may need to be dealt with,” said INTO general secretary John Boyle.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland general secretary Michael Gillespie said it had many members with “serious underlying health issues” who were concerned about the latest developments.

“We have already sought detailed clarification on the why it would be safe for schools to remain open at Level 5 if the rest of society is effectively locked down,” he said. “We have a number of justified and important questions in this regard and these must be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Publish evidence

Reacting to the NPHET’s recommendation, Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said given the seriousness of it for the economy and society, the Government’s senior officials group must seek, review and publish the evidence that is underpinning these recommendations.

“It is intolerable that after six months we are still receiving both vague and changing criteria to advance such serious restrictions,” he said.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland said recommending a move to Level 5 was “surprising, unexplainable and economically unreasonable” given many counties were doing well to contain the disease.

The group’s chief executive Adrian Cummins said the Government must decide “if Ireland can live with Covid-19 as outlined in the plan to tackle the virus or will they plunge the country into an economic lockdown as requested by NPHET”.

What would Level 5 restrictions involve?

Level 5 restrictions mean people will be asked to stay at home, except for when taking exercise within 5km of their home, with no visitors or social and family gatherings.

Up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception while up to 10 may attend funerals but no other indoor or outdoor gatherings may take place.

Unless involved with an essential service people should work from home.

Where sport is concerned there may be individual training only with no matches, exercise or dance classes, with gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed.

Religious services will be held online with places of worship open for private prayer.

Bars and restaurants will be closed with take away food or delivery only.

Hotels will be open only for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes. All shops closed, except for grocery and food supplies, with hairdressers open but face coverings must be worn.

Creches, schools, and colleges remain open.

Public transport reduced to 25 per cent capacity and for essential workers. Masks must be worn.

Over 70s and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home. Visits to nursing and care homes suspended.