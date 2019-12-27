Mother who died four days after giving birth was ‘heart and soul of family’, mourners told

Tributes were paid to a young Tipperary woman on Friday who died unexpectedly after giving birth to her first child.

Catherine Keogh (née Slattery) died last Sunday, December 22nd, four days after delivering her son Rory.

After giving birth, Ms Keogh (30) was transferred from South Tipperary General Hospital to University Hospital Waterford on Friday, December 20th. However, she died two days later, surrounded by her family.

Hundreds turned out for the funeral at St Nicholas’ Church in Ms Keogh’s native Grange, Co Tipperary, near Clonmel, on Friday afternoon.

Parish priest Fr Bobby Power, who presided, said “grief, shock and unfairness” had met Ms Keogh’s family and friends. Noting her and her husband David’s “short time together”, he said they had still received the “greatest gift of all, the gift of their love, when their beautiful baby boy Rory Thomas” was born last week.

“Catherine’s death has changed your perspective on life,” he added, as it showed how “precious” and “fragile” life can be.

Her sister Róisín Slattery said the late Ms Keogh had a love of music and was a “complete and utter perfectionist” who became a role model for her younger sister, and brother Conor.

Ms Slattery described her sister as the driving force for festivities every Christmas, earning the moniker “the spirit of Christmas” among her family members, always providing thoughtful presents.

“Basically, the rest of us were useless,” Ms Slattery told mourners to laughter. “She was always the one waking up early to see what Santa had brought.”

Christmas was her favourite time of year.

Ms Keogh had been able to marry “the love of her life and her best friend” who also worked alongside her in pharmaceutical company MSD.

Having a baby was “all she wanted”, and after she discovered she was pregnant with Rory, “she was glowing all through her pregnancy”.

“Before she told me . . . I was asking her if she was changing skincare products without telling me and [I was] asking if I could borrow them,” Ms Slattery laughed through tears.

‘Perfect day’

“She had the most perfect day with Rory on Saturday and it was the happiest she had ever been. You should be spending the rest of your life in happiness,” she said.

“This shouldn’t be happening. Catherine was the heart and soul of our family and it will never be the same again. We all love you so much.”

Ms Slattery promised that her sister’s newborn son would grow up “surrounded by love, laughter, music, and family”.

Speaking to The Irish Times following the ceremony, Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Garret Ahearn, who is from the village, said Ms Keogh’s untimely death had shaken the area.

“We never could possibly have imagined that could have happened,” he said.

“Christmas time is meant to be a time of family and being together, and this village isn’t like that at the moment and it won’t be for a long time.”