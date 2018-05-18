Most Irish people with cancer willing to join clinical trials, new survey shows

The vast majority of Irish people with cancer are willing to participate in a clinical trial on potential new treatments, according to a survey – though only 3 per cent of patients are in a position to avail of the opportunity.

Lack of Irish funding for research is one of the main factors limiting participation in trials, in spite of the strong willingness of patients and positive benefits from such research, according to Prof Bryan Hennessy of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Speaking after publication of the first national survey of people living with cancer on participation in trials, Prof Hennessy said cutbacks and a decline in Government funding had caused a ripple effect, which made it particularly difficult for clinical trials because of the “long range nature of the work”.

As a consequence, Cancer Trials Ireland, which oversees trials, had to turn down participation in important clinical trials on cancers, such as lymphoma, pancreatic cancer and testicular cancer, because it “cannot fund them through to the end”.

As CTI’s “clinical lead”, he called on the Government to honour its National Cancer Strategy commitment to double the number of patients who can access cancer drug trials to 6 per cent by 2020. This would save the HSE at least €6.5 million in drug costs annually and provide more people with access to promising new treatments that would otherwise not be available.

The survey identifies factors that influenced patients’ decision to participate in a cancer trial. The results show that “helping future patients by advancing research is as important a factor as potentially living longer and feeling better”.

The research indicates, however, only 9 per cent of patients living with cancer have asked about participating in a cancer trial. On foot of this, the CTI has launched a “Just Ask Your Doctor!” campaign, urging those living with cancer to ask their doctor and support teams if there is a relevant cancer trial that they can join to enhance their treatment options.

Led by Dr Cathy Kelly, a consultant oncologist at Dublin’s Mater Hospital, it found 82 per cent of people living with cancer were receptive to going on a trial, while 81 per cent would take part in a trial to help future cancer patients.

Dr Kelly said: “While most people living with cancer said they fully understand the term cancer clinical trials, the research also highlighted a myth about what participating in a cancer trial really means.”

Many patients considered trials to be a last resort treatment option, with 22 per cent of people surveyed believing they were only used when standard treatments had not worked.

“On the contrary, cancer trials can offer hope to all patients with cancer, not just those for whom standard treatment has not been successful. Cancer trials test new and potentially more effective ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer,” she added.

Prof Hennessy said a great debt of gratitude was owed to people who participate in trials and to their families. The research “illustrates the generosity of people living with cancer. While cancer trials can give people access to promising new treatments, not yet available through the mainstream health service, it is humbling to see that one of the most important factors for their participation is to advance cancer research to help future generations”.

Approximately 100 cancer trials are currently recruiting people living with cancer in 16 hospitals around Ireland. At any one time, some 6,000 people are taking part. CTI is partly funded by the Health Research Board (HRB) and the Irish Cancer Society.