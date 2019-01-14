More than 600 people on hospital trolleys, according to INMO

There are 606 people on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards waiting for a bed on Monday morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

This is the highest number of patients on trolleys since March 2018, according to the INMO.

It said there are 439 patients waiting in the emergency department while 167 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

The figures include 13 children at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

There are no children on trolleys at the National Children’s Hospital in Tallaght, according to the figures.

University Hospital Limerick (59) has the largest number of patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department or on wards waiting for a bed , followed by South Tipperay General Hospital (50) and Cork University Hospital (48).

Letterkenny University Hospital (40), Sligo University Hospital (33) and the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar (29) are also badly affected.

In Dublin, the largest number waiting for a bed is 27 at Beaumont Hospital and St Vincent’s University Hospital followed by the Mater (23) and Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown (21).