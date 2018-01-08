More than 550 people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, says INMO

There were 555 people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals on Monday morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Separate figures compiled by the HSE put the figure at 426 by 8am, a level it said was 10 per cent higher than last year.

The Emergency Department Taskforce, which includes health managers, staff representatives and Minister for Health Simon Harris, will meet to discuss the issue on Monday afternoon.

Last Friday, the INMO reported 483 patients awaiting admission on trolleys in emergency departments or on wards, which had fallen from a record 677 on Wednesday.

On Monday, it said 389 patients were on trolleys in hospital emergency departments and 166 in wards.

The highest emergency department rate was in Cork University Hospital with 32 patients, while both Letterkenny General and Limerick University Hospital had the highest rates for wards on Monday morning at 24.

HSE figures, which look at emergency department waiting levels only, found that by 8am there were 234 people waiting for nine hours or more, and 75 who were on trolleys for 24 hours or more.

Eight of the total figure were in children’s hospitals with half of these waiting for more than nine hours.

In those figures, Cork University Hospital and Letterkenny General again topped the list with 28 and 25 patients on trolleys respectively as of 8am.