More than 40% of trainee medics feel bullied in workplace - study

More than 40 per cent of trainee medics report being bullied or harrassed in the workplace, with more than one third working 60 hours or more a week.

The findings are contained in a new survey published this morning by the Irish Medical Council, with data gathered in 2017. The Your Training Counts report covers clinical learning environments, working conditions, experiences of bullying and career plans. Some 759 trainee specialists and interns were surveyed by the IMC for the report.

While trainee specialists overwhelmingly reported a good quality of life (70 per cent), with 77 per cent reporting themselves as enjoying good mental wellbeing. However, the number reporting bullying increased from 34 per cent in 2014.

'Stresses and strains'

Bill Prasifka, the chief executive of the medical council, said that the report painted a picture of “a health service where there are a lot of stresses and a lot of strains”. Doctors were the main perpetrators of bullying behaviour, with 58 per cent while nurses and midwives were responsible for 30 per cent of incidents.

Two thirds of those who felt they had been bullied did not report it, and of those who did report it, only 8.7 per cent were pleased with the response.

The number of trainee specialist doctors who expressed a desire to leave Ireland and practice medicine elsewhere continues to decline, with 21.3 per cent reporting such plans in 2014 against 14 per cent in 2017.

Those who were considering going abroad reported that the factor pushing them to do so the most was the long working hours in Ireland, with just under 80 per cent of these trainee specialists agreeing that a better work life balance outside Ireland was central to those plans. Some 57.8 per cent cited a lack of support from their employers as a reason for considering the move.

'Concerning trends'

Those who did leave primarily went to Australia. While 58 per cent of doctors who attained registration in 2017 were Irish born, some 81 per cent of the trainee specialists are born here.

Mr Prasifka said that while there have been improvements in key areas monitored by the report, “concerning trends which have been identified in recent years on serious issues such as bullying and long working hours still continue”.

Dr Rita Doyle, president of the medical council, said that the information gathered in the report would be used to help improve medical training in Ireland. “While improvements have been made, there is still much work to do. We need to nurture and support our interns and trainees, encouraging them to remain working in Ireland. They are the future.”

They need to be supported nurtured and encouraged to continue working in Irish medicine,” she said this morning, saying that they were the “jewels in the crown” of the Irish healthcare system, calling on employers, trainers and policymakers to play their part in ridding the Irish healthcare system of bullying.