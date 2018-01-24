Missed opportunities in spotting Wexford cancer misdiagnoses, report finds

A report into a major cancer misdiagnosis incident at Wexford General Hospital has criticised the failure of services to detect the substandard work of a consultant that led to the problem.

There were “missed opportunities” by local and national governance structures to prevent, detect and address substandard performance by the doctor who carried out hundreds of colonoscopies, according to the report.

The report, published today by the HSE, is also critical of a lack of regular performance audits by the BowelScreen programme at the time of the incident, which it links to “significant financial pressures” on the health service at the time, as well as a “steep learning curve” in the programme.

However, the report says BowelScreen learned a great deal from the investigation of the Wexford errors and its quality assurance process is now “greatly enhanced”, with colonoscopy data collected on a regular basis.

BowelScreen is offered to all men and women between the ages of 60 and 69, with the plan being to extend this to 55-74 in the long term.

The Wexford incident arose after a patient who had received a screening colonoscopy in April 2013 was diagnosed with cancer a year later. A second case then emerged; a member of staff, identified only as “Clinician Y” then emerged.

A review or “look-back” process involving 615 people who had received colonoscopies in Wexford was undertaken. Of these, 384 had received the test under Clinician Y. Of this group, 13 cancers were detected in people who had had a colonoscopy that was reported to be normal.

The report by Prof Robert Steele, professor of surgery at the University of Dundee and clinical director of the Scottish Bowel Screening Programme, found the look-back process was carried out in a timely and efficient manner, and to the highest possible standards. However, there were “missed early opportunities” to identify shortcomings in the work of Clinician Y, but there were significant “mitigating circumstances” surrounding this.

These included the fact that the doctor had a good reputation as a reliable endoscopist, and that there was clear evidence of frequent communication between the clinical lead at the hospital and BowelScreen.

Had the concerns expressed by a member of staff in Wexford about Clinician Y’s performance been acted upon promptly, the effect of the incident could have been ameliorated, the report states.

The HSE said that although it had carried out its own review, it had been it appropriate and necessary “given the gravity and scale of the incident” to commission an external report.

BowelScreen, in response to Prof Steele’s findings, has implemented a new policy to manage safety incidents in a standardised and appropriate manner, according to the HSE. Early warning systems have been strengthened and measures taken to ensure a proactive response is taken where staff raise concerns.