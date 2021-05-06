Milford area in Co Donegal has Ireland’s highest Covid-19 incidence rate

The Milford electoral area in Co Donegal continues to have the highest rate of Covid-19 infection in the State, with the incidence of the virus there running at five times the national average, new figures show.

The 14-day incidence rate of the north Donegal area grew marginally last week to reaching 683 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 675 cases per 100,000.

Milford, with a population of 13,771, reported 94 cases of Covid-19 in the fortnight to May 3rd. A walk-in testing centre has been opened in Milford in an attempt to get a handle on the issue.

The national incidence of the disease currently stands at 134 cases per 100,000, up from 122 last week.

The data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), published on Thursday, shows that Nenagh, in Co Tipperary, has the second-highest rate of the virus, with 594 cases per 100,000, up from 449 a week earlier.

Although it has the third-highest rate, Letterkenny, in Co Donegal, saw a decline in infections last week. Its 14-day rate has fallen from from 594 last week to 547.

The prevalence of the virus is also increasing in the Newbridge electoral area in Co Kildare, which now has a 14-day incidence rate of 485 (up from 391 last week).

These were the only four areas where the rate surpassed the 400 mark in the latest figures. Other areas where the disease is spreading more widely include Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart in Dublin (354), the Kildare electoral area (346), Newport in Co Tipperary (336) and Edenderry in Co Offaly (334).

The rate in Ongar in west Dublin, which had the highest incidence two weeks ago, has continued to decline. It now has 327 cases per 100,00, down from 440 a fortnight ago.

Seventeen electoral areas reported fewer than five confirmed cases of the virus during the two weeks to May 3rd, giving them an incidence rate of 0.

Three of these areas are in Wexford, three are in Kerry, two are in Cork and two are in Mayo.