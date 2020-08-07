Midlands lockdown: Cafes, restaurants, pubs to close for two weeks, travel limited and all sporting events cancelled

Regional restrictions, including travel, are being imposed in Kildare, Laois and Offaly for two weeks following a large increase in Covid-19 cases in the counties, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs will close as well as cinemas, theatres and museums. There will be no sporting events or matches. Gyms will also have to close.

From midnight tonight people in the three counties will only be allowed travel within their own county unless it is for work or medical appointments, or for family reasons. There will also be an exemption for those who need to travel for farming reasons. There will be no travel into those three counties other than for work, medical reasons or other essential reasons like farming.

Those who need to get to other destinations through those counties will be able to do so.

People living in the three counties are advised to avoid public transport, particularly those who are vulnerable.

Indoor gatherings will be restricted to six people.

The Cabinet met earlier this afternoon to discuss National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommendations to tackle the spread of the outbreak in the three Midland counties. Two-hundred-and-twenty-six cases of coronavirus have been identified in the three counties in the past 14 days - almost half the national total recorded over the period - with many cases linked to food processing plants in the region.

Outdoor gatherings will be limited to around 15 people as long as strict social distancing can be maintained.

While restaurants and bars will have to close except for takeaway, those who can offer seats for 15 people outside can do so as long as strict social distancing is maintained.

Hotels can remain open but must limit occupancy to essential non-social and non-tourist reasons. Existing guests can remain for the duration of their booking.

The stay at home order in relation to work continues and plans to reopen schools will continue as before.

Retail will remain open but shoppers must wear masks. All cinemas, theatres, casinos, betting shops, bingo halls, gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools, exercise and dance studios are required to close.

Attendance at a funeral service and burial or cremation ceremony should be limited to 25 outdoors. Indoor events connected to the funeral are limited to a maximum of 6 people.

Places of worship remain open for private prayer, while services are to be held online.

Critical point

Paddy Mallon, a consultant in infectious diseases at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin, earlier said the situation was “on a real knife’s edge”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney programme said the situation was at “a critical point”.

“If the public don’t buy into Ronan Glynn (the acting chief medical officer) and his colleagues in terms of just being extra vigilant then we may lose control,” he added.

Prof Mallon said there probably needed to be a recognition that what was happening went beyond the workplace and required looking at the living conditions of workers, the transport they used and societal conditions.

“That means that people are sometimes afraid to acknowledge symptoms or they’re afraid they may lose employment or lose income because they have to take time off work sick,” he observed.

Prof Mallon added “We need to look at this holistically because there’s something in this sector that just isn’t working. It probably lies simply beyond the workplace and we’ll probably need a more societal and whole of government approach.”

‘

Perfect storm’

A trade union official has said it is time for the Government to “get real” and introduce mandatory testing for meat industry workers.

The meat industry sector offered “a perfect storm” for the transmission of Covid-19, Siptu division organiser, Greg Ennis told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland after news emerged of a large outbreak at plants in the Midlands.

Mr Ennis said the union had been warning about this prospect since March and had written to the Department in April warning of the poor working conditions for workers in the meat industry. It had taken almost six months to get Meat Industry Ireland to agree to talks which will take place next week, he added.

Conditions such as working in close proximity, air conditioning and noise pollution, which means workers have to raise their voices which leads to the spread of the virus through droplets, all contribute to “the perfect storm”, he said.

There was also the social issue with many workers carpooling and sharing accommodation which meant they were at risk “within and out of the workplace.”

The cost of mandatory testing was a matter for the Government and employers to discuss, added Mr Ennis.