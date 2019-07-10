Mental health services to face ‘significant disruption’ from Thursday

Mental health services may face significant disruption from Thursday as a result of industrial action by psychiatric nurses, the HSE has warned.

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are to stage a de facto overtime ban from Thursday morning, July 11th ,in protest at what the trade union described as a lack of meaningful progress in dealing with recruitment and retention difficulties in the mental health services.

In a statement on Wednesday the HSE said the move was “likely to have a significant impact on services”.

The HSE said managers were assessing the situation “on a service-by-service basis to see what impact the withdrawal of cooperation with overtime will have on those services”.

“This process will continue today (Wednesday).”

“It is likely that the withdrawal of cooperation with overtime will have a significant impact on services and contingency planning is required to ensure that those patients most at risk are cared for”, the HSE said.

On Monday the Minister for Health Simon Harris said the planned overtime ban by members of the PNA would have a negative impact on the delivery of care for patients.

While members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) concluded a deal with the Government after a three-day strike in February, no agreement was reached with the PNA.

The union suspended industrial action at the time to allow for talks at with Government representatives, the PNA maintained that these had not been successful.