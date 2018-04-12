Medication accessibility key issue in addiction among medics

Non-consultant hospital doctors, consultants and GPs made up 75 per cent of referrals last year to a confidential programme for health professionals with mental health or addiction problems.

The Practitioner Health Matters Programme treated 48 health professionals in its second year of operation, a 53 per cent increase on it’s first year of operation, from 2015 to 2016.

Nine consultants and nine pharmacists availed of the service. All nine pharmacists presented with substance abuse issues.

In its second annual report the service said that of the 48 people treated 36 were doctors, nine were pharmacists and two were dentists.

Twenty eight practitioners presented with mental health issues, 14 with substance abuse problems and six with both.

More women than men presented, 27 compared to 21 and the highest number of medics treated were in the 25 to 34 age group at 18, closely followed by the 35 to 44 age cohort with 15.

Depression, anxiety, stress and burn-out were recurring issues for all medical professionals with mental health issues and 18 men presented while 10 women were treated for these problems.

Abuse of prescription drugs was the main issue for 57 per cent of those with substance abuse problems followed by alcohol for 29 per cent.

Dr Íde Delargy, clinical lead for the programme said over 80 per cent were back at work safely and this demonstrated the effectiveness of the programme.

She said that while young doctors continued to be over-represented “it’s significant that nine consultants registered for the service”.

She said that “clearly accessibility to prescription medication is a key issue” in the case of pharmacists presenting.

Dr Delargy said it was a concern that so many young female doctors were presenting shortly after qualification.

“They are often thrown in at the deep end and expected to get on with it but clearly many find it difficult to navigate through what are often life or death situations.”

Chairman of the programme Hugh Kane said increasing awareness of the programme among the country’s 25,000 doctors, pharmacists and dentists was now the priority.

“We want every single health practitioner in the country to know that a confidential nonjudgmental and free service exists for their needs.”