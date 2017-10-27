Measles warning as seven cases confirmed in Dublin and Meath

Seven cases of measles in Meath and Dublin have been confirmed by the Department of Public Health and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The HSE said it is aware that children with measles have attended various GP surgeries in Meath and Dublin and the emergency departments of some Dublin paediatric hospitals while they were infectious.

As a result of this, there is an increased risk of exposure to measles among people who attended such healthcare services from Thursday October 19th, onwards.

The HSE said an outbreak control team has been convened to investigate and control the spread of the potentially serious illness.

The HSE said as measles is now circulating in the community, it is important that everyone be aware of the possible risk of spread whenever groups of people gather.

Dr John Cuddihy, acting assistant national director for health protection said “measles can be a serious illness and is highly contagious. The best protection is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine.”

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes , red rash that starts on head and spread down the body.

The rash consists of flat red or brown blotches, which can flow into each other.

The HSE advises anyone with symptoms suggestive of measles to stay at home, not go to school or work and contact their GP.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread easily. The time between exposure to measles and developing the rash is usually 14 days , but it can be more or less.

People are infectious from four days before the rash starts until four days after.

In a statement the HSE said people who have not been fully vaccinated with MMR vaccine or have not had measles in the past are at high risk of getting measles if exposed.

Those most at risk of catching measles are those who are not fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine such as babies and those with weakened immune systems.

