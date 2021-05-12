Maternity units told to allow partners attend scans and appointments

The State’s maternity units have been told to provide access for partners of expectant mothers to scans, birth and post-natal appointments.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the units have been written to by the HSE in relation to access for partners of mothers.

Mr Donnelly said he was “quite frustrated” at the lack of progress in some areas about providing this access, and said the HSE was too.

If a hospital feels it is unable to provide access due to infection control issues relating to Covid-19, it will have make a case for this in writing to the HSE, he said.

The Minister said he was expecting to receive a report from the HSE on the issue later on Wednesday.

The issue of providing access for birth partners to maternity units has been the subject of controversy in recent months, with advocates for greater access this week mounting protests outside some hospitals.

Access was restricted late last year during the third wave of the pandemic, and have been eased only slightly since.

Some hospitals say their infrastructure makes it difficult to facilitate safe access for partners during before, during and after birth.

More to follow.