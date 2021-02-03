Mandatory quarantine delay ‘potentially calamitous’, says Kelly

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has said the delay in the Government’s efforts to introduce mandatory quarantine for incoming passengers is “potentially calamitous”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Kelly said he could not comprehend why it would take more time to implement the quarantine plan given that Government officials from a number of departments had been tasked last May to look into the issue.

“Why was primary legislation not drafted and why were the logistics not completed before now?” he asked.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet was told mandatory hotel quarantine for incoming travellers without a negative Covid-19 test or from Brazil and South Africa, announced by the Government last week, remained weeks away.

Ministers were told that legislation must be passed through the Houses of the Oireachtas before travellers can be required by law to spend 14 days in a hotel, a process that the Government hopes to have concluded within weeks.

On Wednesday, Mr Kelly said Covid-19 variants were “on tour” and a threat to the country so there needed to be a full quarantine programme in place.

The people of the country had been “locked up” for months and could not continue like this. Measures were needed to ensure that people coming into the country did not bring the virus with them, he said.

It was obvious that the gardaí needed to have some role in the plan, but private security firms could be involved as had been done in other countries, he said, with the gardaí in an “over-seeing” capacity.

“All of this should have been done before now.”

He said the Government was paying lip service to the issue. Having gardaí call to a house to ask the occupants if they were quarantining would be very difficult. There should be mandatory quarantine in a hotel for everybody except for essential workers, said Mr Kelly.