Mandatory hotel quarantine booking portal goes live with 12-night stay costing €1,875 per person

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine has gone live and is set to cost travellers nearly €1,900 per person for a 12-night stay package, the Department of Health has said.

All passengers arriving into Ireland from an airport or port considered “high risk”, or who have been in a “high-risk” country in the 14 days prior to travelling here, will have to quarantine for two weeks at a designated hotel from Friday, March 26th. People arriving from these countries must pre-pay for their stay before coming to Ireland, the Government said on Friday.

Passengers under mandatory quarantine will stay at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry with a 12-night standard rate inclusive of all services costing €1,875 per person. The additional rate for another adult or child over 12 sharing is €625 while children between 4-12 will be charged €360 for the 12-day package, according to details published on Tuesday morning. There is no cost for children aged 0-3 years staying with family during the hotel quarantine period.

The Government has also publicised a €150 day rate for adults arriving from “non-designated” countries but who have not taken a pre-departure PCR test.

Guests will be provided with full board accommodation during their stay while the Tifco Hotel group, which has been appointed as the service provider overseeing mandatory hotel quarantine, will also provide ground and security services and health and wellbeing services for travellers, according to a Department of Health statement published on Tuesday.

The department noted that all passengers travelling to Ireland from “high-risk” countries, including those who have transited through a port or airport in one of these countries, must complete the 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine period regardless of nationality.

This list of high-risk countries includes all South American nations, many African states along with Austria and the United Arab Emirates.

A total of 520 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday evening bringing to 231,119 the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the pandemic began. There was one death from the virus reported on Monday, bringing to 4,588 the total death toll to date.

The highest incidence rate of the virus in the country is currently in Offaly, followed by Longford, Kildare and Dublin. Cork, Kilkenny and Leitrim have the lowest incidence rates in the country.

As of Friday, March 19th, 181,063 people had received both their doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and were fully vaccinated. Some 487,466 people have received their first dose with a total 668,529 doses of the vaccine distributed so far.

Chair of Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group professor Philip Nolan described the current situation and slight increase in case numbers as volatile but said on Monday it was too early to establish whether there was an upward trend.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn described a “mixed picture” in outbreaks, citing examples of a student outbreak in Limerick, a number of outbreaks among the Irish Travelling community, a small number of outbreaks in schools, a “well-publicised outbreak” in a childcare facility in Offaly and outbreaks in meat-processing plants.