Man charged in case involving assault on LGBT+ activist Izzy Kamikaze

Gardaí investigating an assault by a far right suspect on LGBT+ activist Izzy Kamikaze have charged a man with assault.

The man was arrested on Thursday in Co Louth on suspicion of the assault which left Ms Kamikaze with a very serious head wound and facial injuries. He was taken to Dublin for questioning at Pearse Street Garda station in the south inner city where gardaí investigating the assault outside Leinster House are based.

He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, on Friday morning. An investigation into the attack has been ongoing for just over a month.

On Saturday, September 12th, several dozen people gathered on Kildare Street, Dublin 2, to hear speakers denounce restrictions introduced to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

Also in attendance were a small group of counter-protesters including veteran LGBT+ activist Ms Kamikaze. Videos later appeared online showing Ms Kamikaze with blood streaming from a head injury. Gardaí were on the scene and tried to intervene to keep the two groups apart, with Ms Kamikaze taken to hospital for treatment.