Making sense of conflicting data around Covid-19 deaths

Amid confusion, distortion and political friction, how can we know the true toll of the virus?

Kevin O'Sullivan Environment & Science Editor

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan (right) and Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan (right) and Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Numbers can illuminate, or numbers can confuse. The true scale of Covid-19 deaths is contested globally. Equally so in Ireland, where mortality rates put the State high on some tables, and low on others.

What is at the heart of a big problem with Covid-19 data?

Yes, there is a dazzling array of colour-coded interactive maps, amazing diagrams showing that disease curve, and brilliantly illustrative graphics. Often, however, they cause confusion and political friction.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.