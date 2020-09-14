Lung cancer referrals fell by more than 25% during pandemic

Lung cancer referrals fell by more than one-quarter during the pandemic due to confusion over symptoms and patients’ fear of accessing healthcare, according to the Irish Cancer Society.

With referrals for the disease down 27 per cent between March and August on the previous year, the ICS estimates up to 244 patients with suspected symptoms of lung cancer could have been stopped from seeking necessary medical advice over the period.

Given the importance of early diagnosis, the charity has begun a new awareness campaign, “Your Cough Could be Masking Something Else”.

The campaign is designed to encourage people with a persistent cough to contact their GP, with a view to receiving a referral, or to seek guidance from the ICS through its support line or website.

Lung cancer is the main cause of cancer deaths in Ireland for men and women – it accounts for 19 per cent of all cancer deaths in women and 23 per cent in men. Seventy per cent of those diagnosed with lung cancer are diagnosed at a late stage. More than 2,500 people receive a lung cancer diagnosis annually, and more than 1,800 men and women die each year from the cancer, which is largely preventable.

“The pandemic has made us all aware of coughing as it could be a symptom of Covid-19,” says Kevin O’Hagan, cancer prevention manager at the charity.

“However, it is important to remember that a persistent cough is also a symptom of lung cancer; like Covid-19, it is important to get it checked out straight away, irrespective of your age or existing health conditions. Early detection of lung cancer is vital and allows for greater treatment options and a real chance of a cure.”

Singer Mary Byrne’s brother-in-law, Liam, and two sisters-in-law, Geraldine and Kathleen, died from lung cancer. “This campaign is very close to my heart as three of my close family members passed away from lung cancer in the last nine years.

“If their cancers had been diagnosed earlier they could have had more treatment options and a greater chance of survival.”

Because of what happened to them, Ms Byrne says she gets regular check-ups. “My sisters-in-law were in their sixties when they were diagnosed. I’m 61 this year and I hope to be around until I’m at least in my 80s for my daughter and for myself. I’ve lost six and a half stone and quit smoking and the motivation for this is all down to losing family members so young.”

GP Dr Una Kennedy said she could understand that some patients with health concerns might be reluctant to contact their doctor due to Covid-19. “However, I want to reassure patients who have any new symptoms, particularly those with a persistent cough, that it is important to contact your doctor as soon as possible. I’d also like to reassure the public that lung cancer services are also open and safe to use.”