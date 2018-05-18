Limerick hospital investigating 18-year-old’s death

University Hospital Limerick is inquiring into the death of an 18-year-old patient who was admitted for surgery at the hospital.

The young woman, named locally as Jessica Sheedy, from Caherguillamore, Bruff, Co Limerick, attended the hospital for a planned operation on Friday of last week, May 11th.

However, she died from complications arising from her surgery, sources said.

A hospital spokesman said: “UL Hospitals Group wishes to express its deepest sympathies with Jessica’s family.”

The hospital did not respond to questions about its investigation. The spokesman added: “We will be dealing with the family directly on these matters and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

‘Circle of friends’

Ms Sheedy’s funeral took place last Tuesday, in Dromin, located outside the village of Bruff. She is survived by her parents James and Ann, brother Adam, relatives and friends and “a large circles of friends”, her obituary stated.

Extending his sympathies to the family, local Fianna Fáil Cllr Bill O’Donnell said: “There is a lot of shock in the community . . . They are very well known and very nice people.”

A member of the family declined to comment on Friday.