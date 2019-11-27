Limerick hospital defends record after record overcrowding

The State’s most overcrowded hospital group has defended its record on admitting and discharging patients, saying its problems are due to a lack of bed capacity.

The University of Limerick Hospitals Group says HSE figures show it accounts for a disproportionately low number of delayed transfers of care of well patients and lost bed days relative to other groups.

There were 85 patients waiting for admission to University Hospital Limerick last Monday morning, a record for overcrowding in any Irish hospital since the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation began recording trolley numbers over a decade ago.

The group says it does not have enough bed capacity to deal with a catchment of around 400,000.

UHL has the only 24-hour emergency department in the mid-west region after units were closed in Nenagh, Ennis and St Johns (Limerick) in 2009.

“In absolute terms and per head of population, patients in the mid-west are less likely than anywhere else in the country to experience a delayed transfer of care from hospital,”, a ULHG spokesman said.

“Longstanding and ongoing collaboration between acute and community sectors continues to ensure that the mid-west performs well in terms of delayed transfers of care,” they explained.

“At any point in time over the past year, University Hospital Limerick accounts for approximately 2 per cent of the total bed days lost through delayed transfers of care in the country.”

In addition, “UL Hospitals Group has for a number of years now had the shortest average length of stay for both medical and surgical patients”.

UL Hospitals Group - which includes University Hospital Limerick; St Johns; Nenagh; Ennis, was the best performing hospital group in the country - apart from the three children’s hospitals - for delayed patient discharge rates, he added.

Figures provided by the HSE to Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly show ULHG accounted for 352 out of 8,737 delayed transfers of care nationally so far this year. The group accounted for 7,130 of 197,160 bed days lost nationally due to these delayed transfers of care this year.