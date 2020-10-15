‘Likely but not inevitable’ that State goes to Level 4, says Harris

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has said that it was “likely but not inevitable” that the State will have to go to Level 4 of the Living with Covid Plan.

Mr Harris said he hoped that the “enhanced Level 3” measures would have an impact on the rising levels of transmissions.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast the Minister said he was very worried about the rising number of Covid-19 cases, but he was not “buying into” the idea that it was inevitable the country would have to go to Level 4. “We can get over this.”

It comes as the Government has announced a nationwide ban on visits to homes or gardens in almost all circumstances, except for providing care to children or elderly and vulnerable people.

Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will move to Level 4 of the Government’s Living with Covid plan from midnight on Thursday until November 10th.

People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities.



People must recognise that #COVID19 is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act. https://t.co/82FHhhY99o — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) October 14, 2020

Today, we again report a new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning.



We each need to reduce contact with other people, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, physical distancing & stopping discretionary socialising. https://t.co/JIs4OXFw7n — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) October 14, 2020

If three specific measures were followed by everybody then Level 3 could work, Mr Harris said. The measures were for people to work from home; to curtail home visits and to wear face coverings.

Mr Harris said that if it was necessary the Government would take further measures, but he hoped that following the enhanced Level 3 measures would work.

Dr Colm Henry, the chief clinical officer of the HSE, said on Newstalk Breakfast there was a surge plan in place, if necessary hospitals would curtail other activities, which can protect a surge of up to 350 critical care beds, beyond that “there would not be the same quality of service”.

He said Border was not being used as a measure, focus was on communities and some communities were “right across the Border” and transmission in the community had to be broken.

Under Level 4, people should not have any visitors to their homes, the maximum number of attendees at a wedding is six, non-essential retail will close, and all non-essential workers are to work from home, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said as he announced the move.

There were 1,095 new cases and five further deaths reported in the State by the National Public Health Emergency (Nphet) team on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of new confirmed cases in a day, as the previous high of 1,515 on April 10th included a large backlog from German laboratories.