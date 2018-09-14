Leo Varadkar denies making u-turn on manadatory disclosure in health

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has denied that he and the Government performed a u-turn on whether to introduce mandatory open disclosure in the health service.

Last year, a provision allowing for mandatory open disclosure was in a Bill passed by the Seanad, but it was changed when it came back into the Dáil by the Government, supported by Fianna Fáil.

An amendment allowing for voluntary open disclosure was inserted into the Bill instead.

Mr Varadkar said the government is going to introduce mandatory open disclosure, which would compel doctors by law to own up to their patients if mistakes have been made.

“I explained that before,” he said of the events last year. “It wasn’t a u-turn. We made a particular set of decisions that we would ensure that it was policy first and it has been policy for a very long time.

“Secondly, that we would legislate to protect open disclosure on a voluntary basis and that we would then legislate after that for mandatory open disclosure. That is what we are going to do. That’s what is in my party’s manifesto back in 2016, long before the CervicalCheck scandal broke and was also in the programme for government.”

Responding to the publication of Dr Gabriel Scally’s report on the CervicalCheck scandal, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland said it was committed to promoting the professional standards needed to address the communications and organisational deficits outlined in the report.

The RCSI said it was committed too to the promotion of open disclosure policies within its student, trainee and consultant body.

However, it stressed that screening plays an important role in the early diagnosis of many conditions including bowel cancer and breast cancer and people who are invited for screening should participate in those programme. encourage those invited for screening to participate.

“In addition we strongly value the importance of national clinical audit and quality assurance processes and commit to engagement with all public and healthcare representatives to form more inclusive partnerships in delivering quality healthcare.”