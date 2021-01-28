Largest Covid-19 hospital outbreak saw 138 patients and staff infected

A total of 138 patients and staff were infected in the largest single Covid-19 outbreak to occur in a hospital in January, according to new data.

Meanwhile, 100 people contracted the virus is the largest outbreak in a nursing home, according to the data compiled by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Officials say the volume and size of nursing home outbreaks continues to be of concern. Since the start of August, there have been 281 deaths in these settings.

In total, there have been 297 outbreaks in hospitals, of which 119 remain open and under investigation. In the week to January 16th, there were 37 new outbreaks in hospitals involving 103 cases.

There have been eight deaths in residential institutions following outbreaks of Covid-19, including four in centres for people with disabilities.

The number of outbreaks associated with home-care is also on the rise, with 97 confirmed cases linked to 25 outbreaks; 33 of these cases involved healthcare workers. There have been four deaths linked to home-care outbreaks since November, as well as 13 hospitalisations and one ICU admission.

Up to mid January, there have been a total of 545 outbreaks in nursing homes. Since the start of the pandemic, these outbreaks have involved 10,566 cases of which 712 were hospitalised. There have been 1,169 deaths linked to nursing home and long-stay outbreaks.

Among at risk groups there have been 30 outbreaks involving 285 cases since the start of August 2020. One in five involved children under 15, all of them Roma. There have been no deaths among at-risk groups during this period.

In the month to mid-January, there were 427 cases among Travellers, including 74 in Dublin and 67 in Galway, no ICU admissions and one death.

In addition, there have been 11 new outbreaks in food production or processing centres, one of which involved 53 linked cases.

The number of outbreaks in childcare facilities is also up, with 23 new outbreaks reported in the week to January 18th. The biggest outbreak of 10 link cases involved a mixture of children and adults in the Dublin area.

Despite anecdotal claims to the effect that younger people were more affected in this wave of the of the pandemic, data shows there has been little variation across time by age-group among those hospitalised or in ICU.