Kerry scans review finds 11 patients had a delayed diagnosis

Eleven patients whose scans were read by a locum radiologist suffered a delayed diagnosis and serious impact on their health, a review of over 46,000 tests in University Hospital Kerry has found.

The lookback at scans carried out over a 15-month period found three patients with undiagnosed cancer which had not been previously identified.

Four of the 11 patients who suffered a delayed diagnosis have died since their delay was identified, the review states.

The review was the largest ever conducted of X-rays and other tests in the Irish hospital system.

It found there was a “substantial” rate of unreported and clinically significant findings requiring clinical review to determine whether patients needed to be recalled for further tests.

“A key finding of the audit noted that whilst patients were exposed to risk, the majority of patients did not suffer any direct harm due to the diligence of their treating doctors.”

All 11 cases are the subject of further on-going system analysis review investigations, which are being shared with individual patients and their families, according to the South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG), which includes UHK.

The hospital group, UHK, and the Health Service Executive apologised “sincerely and unreservedly” to all patients and families affected by this review.

The review was prompted after hospital managers were notified of three serious reportable events associated with diagnostic errors in the work of a single radiologist in July/August 2017. A safety incident management team set up and reviewed 46,234 CT scans, ultrasounds and chest X-rays relating to 26,754 patients.

The vast majority of those reviewed (44,831) agreed with the original report or found a minor abnormality of no clinical significance.

However, 1,298 found an unreported finding that was unlikely to be of clinical significance, and 105 required immediate action as a finding of “potential or definitive significant clinical concern” was made.

The locum radiologist involved no longer works at the hospital.