Keeping schools opening ‘on track’ is Government priority, says Donnelly

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said the Government’s overriding priority was ensuring schools reopen after the summer.

He said the Cabinet was awaiting the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Tuesday before deciding whether to progress to phase four of the reopening plan, under which pubs that do not serve food could reopen.

While the Government would make its own decision, it would follow very careful the advice of NPHET, he added.

However, he stressed, “the number one focus is getting the schools reopened”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio on lunchtime on Sunday, he said “decisions could be made if NPHET deem them necessary in order to keep the opening of schools on track”.

He said he couldn’t give advice to individual pubs in advance of the decision on Tuesday.

On travel, he said the international situation was becoming more volatile and “we have taken a cautious approach” about allowing overseas visitors.

On Saturday, there were no further deaths related to Covid-19 in the State reported but there were 45 new cases confirmed.

This means the death toll from the virus stands at 1,763 while the total number of cases in the State rises to 26,109.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Over the last five days we have seen an average of 44 cases a day. This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe.”

He reiterated advice on keeping gatherings to a minimum, allowing no more than 10 others into your home.

“Do not organise or attend house parties,” he stressed, adding restaurants must enforce a limit of 50 people - including staff - on their premises at any one time.

The Cabinet’s decision on whether phase four can start on August 10th is due on Tuesday.

Under phase four of the reopening roadmap, pubs that do not serve food would be allowed to reopen and gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors would be permitted.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said the Government’s decision to wait until next week to decide whether pubs should reopen the following Monday was “deeply unhelpful” and “adding real stress” to publicans and staff.

Donall O’Keefe, chief executive of the LVA, which represents publicans in Dublin said guidelines for reopening pubs were supposed to be published three weeks ago.

“They were then meant to be published this week. They weren’t. So we now have pubs across the country having to guess if they will be able to open on August 10th and also having to guess what rules will then apply to them,” he said.

“This isn’t conducive to effective preparation. We see absolutely no reason why the guidelines couldn’t have been published earlier.”

Mr O’Keefe said by August 10th pubs will have had “no income” for just under 150 days, which is more than 40 per cent of the year.