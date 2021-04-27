Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries to be halved for rest of April

Deliveries of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is set to become an important part of Ireland’s immunisation programme, will be halved for the rest of this month, The Irish Times has learned.

It is the latest setback to the Irish vaccination programme, coming just a day after initial approval was given for the vaccine to be administered to the over 50s.

It is understood that a shipment of around 26,000 doses of the vaccine, which had been due for delivery, have been caught up in the fallout from an incident at a US factory producing the vaccine. It is unclear currently if the deliveries impacted are only those due this month, which are of lower volumes, or if larger consignments in the weeks ahead will also be impacted.

The news comes after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) gave the go-ahead for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in Ireland and relaxed its restrictions on the AstraZeneca shot.

It was expected the decision would enable a quicker rollout of the vaccination programme, with the HSE poised to begin administering the single-dose J&J shot this week.

The delivery shortfalls arise from an audit by the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), of a factory where 15 million doses of the vaccine were ruined due to a production error earlier this year.

The FDA announced an audit of the facility in Maryland last week, and production at the factory was stopped, while the company – Emergent BioSolutions – said it would quarantine existing vaccines there until after the inspection is over.

As a result, Ireland’s second delivery, due before the end of the month, will be reduced to around 12,000 doses.

It is understood that there is no impact on the 14,000 doses already in the country, which may be administered in the coming days.

While low delivery volumes of Johnson & Johnson this month mean the immediate impact on the vaccine rollout is limited, it is unclear if the issues associated with the current delivery will continue into next month, when 132,000 doses of the vaccine are due in, according to Department of Health figures.

The vaccine has been earmarked for the over-50s, although it is understood Niac has also indicated it could be given to younger people where circumstances are appropriate, and similarly for vulnerable communities.

Niac recommendation

The Cabinet considered Niac’s recommendation on the use of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for people aged over 50 this morning.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the vaccines will be used as quickly as possible if the Cabinet approves the decision.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland programme on his way into the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning, Mr Donnelly said it will be “full steam ahead” for the rollout, if the decision is approved. He said plans were being put in place so that “we can move immediately” once there is Cabinet approval.

All vaccines would be available and the plan is to move to the 50-59 age group as quickly as possible, he added. Niac is continuing to assess all information on the vaccines as it becomes available and the committee could make further recommendations on widening the availability of some or all of the vaccines, Mr Donnelly said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP Committee believes the Government’s vaccination targets are still achievable following Niac’s recommendation.

Dr Denis McCauley was optimistic that 80 per cent of the adult population could be vaccinated by the end of June with the expected approval of the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca in adults aged 50 and over.

Niac recommended the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could also be used for those under 50 if another vaccine is not available and for people in hard-to-reach circumstances where a single-shot vaccine is more appropriate.

The committee also changed its guidance on the AstraZeneca jab to allow it be used by those over 50, rather than just those aged 60 to 69.

The availability of the two vaccines meant there could be in excess of four million doses in the next quarter which was the primary thing, Dr McCauley told Newstalk Breakfast. He said he believes the population of people aged 50 to 69 would “easily be able to absorb” Ireland’s supply of about 600,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The qualification of allowing the single-shot vaccine to be used in people under 50 where no other vaccine is available will assist in the vaccination of vulnerable people, such as the homeless, who may not return for a second dose, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ray Walley, of the Irish College of General Practitioners’ (ICGP’s) Covid committee, welcomed access to “another very good vaccine”.

On RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Walley said Johnson & Johnson’s easy storage and portability means GPs could take it to patients in the community.

“It can stay in a general practitioner’s fridge for a number of months . . . We could deal with a population that is less accessible, such as the homeless,” he said.

Ireland has done remarkably well in terms of coping with Covid-19, and the level of disease here was less than in many other countries, he said. He noted that the AstraZeneca vaccine had been approved for use in people aged 40 and above in Canada, “but that is because their prevalence level [of disease] is a lot higher than it is here”, he said.

While the downward number had stalled of late, this was to be expected given how highly infectious the B117 variant was.

Dr Walley said that GPs in north Dublin have noticed a spike in patients requiring Covid-19 tests in recent days and this would be reflected in the number of cases in the coming days. “We’ve got to continue to look at what is happening around us,” he said. It is appropriate to be “cautiously optimistic”, but we should also remain vigilant, he added.

Immunovirology expert Prof Liam Fanning, of University College Cork, believes, given the low risk profile of the two vaccines, the age bands “could be widened”. There are many daily activities that put people at much higher risk, such as taking the contraceptive pill, he said. Niac is being “a little bit too cautious”, Prof Fanning told Newstalk Breakfast.

Prof Fanning also expressed concern about the language in the advice for use of the vaccine in under 50s. He said the advice that the vaccine could be used for younger people “if nothing else is available” might embed a “negative thought process” for people who are hesitant about vaccination.

On Monday one further death of a Covid-19 patient was reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team. Nphet also reported another 437 coronavirus cases. Dr Tony Holohan said there was reason for “cautious optimism”, but he urged the public to remain vigilant to protect the progress that has been achieved.