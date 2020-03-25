Italy, Austria and UK account for most imported cases of Covid-19

Italy, Austria and the UK account for most of the cases of coronavirus that were imported into Ireland, according to a new analysis of cases.

There have been six outbreak clusters of Covid-19 in hospitals and four in nursing homes, the report by the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows.

The incidence of the disease is highest in Dublin, followed by Westmeath and Cork.

Young people, while far less likely to contract the disease, have been hospitalised and even admitted to ICU as a result of the virus, the analysis also shows.

The first report to examine the epidemiology of Covid-19 in Ireland covers the period up to last Sunday, when 965 cases had been reported.

By then, 277 patients had required hospitalisation (28.7 per cent) and 36 (3.7 per cent) had been admitted to ICU, and there had been six deaths.

While two-thirds of cases originated in Ireland, Italy accounted for 61 cases, the UK for 44, Austria for 39 and Spain for 20, according to the analysis. Thirteen cases were imported from France, seven from Switzerland and three from the US.

Cases were imported from a total of 17 other countries, including Andorra, Brazil, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Sweden.

A breakdown by age showed just five children aged under five had contracted the disease, equivalent to 0.5 per cent of all cases. Just over 10 per cent of cases were among under-25s, while 17.1 per cent were among over-65s.

However, the report also calculates the age-specific incidence rate, which is lowest among under 15-year-olds, rises to 13.4 for 15-24 year-olds, and ranges between 24.5 and 30.5 for all older age groups.

Two under-fives and two 5-14 year-olds have been hospitalised by the disease, along with 15 15-24 year-olds.

One child aged between five and 14 has been admitted to ICU, along with two 25-34 year-olds, three in the 35-44 year-old bracket and 10 people aged between 45 and 54 years. There have also been eight ICU admissions among 55-64 year-olds and 12 among those aged 65 and over.

No breakdown of the age gradient for fatal cases has been provided, presumably because the numbers remain low.

While foreign travel was implicated in the infection of 62 healthcare workers, no foreign travel was determined in 156 confirmed cases among healthcare workers. The vast majority of these were in the east, with 111 cases, followed by the south with 19. Healthcare workers have become infected in all HSE regions in the country.

An analysis of clusters found 13 were travel-related, 10 related to the “private house” and six were in hospitals. Five had broken out in extended families, four in nursing homes (all in the east) and just two in workplaces.