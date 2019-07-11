‘It is not on:’ Harris criticises psychiatric nurses for overtime ban

Minister for Health Simon Harris has strongly criticized psychiatric nurses for putting in place a ban on overtime and urged them to suspend their action in the interests of patients.

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) are staging a de facto overtime ban, which began at 7am on Thursday, in protest at what the trade union described as a lack of meaningful progress in dealing with recruitment and retention difficulties in the mental health services.

In a statement on Wednesday the HSE said the move was “likely to have a significant impact on services”.

On Thursday Mr Harris hit out at the overtime ban while talks at the Workplace Relations Commission over pay and staffing issues remained underway.

“We have to call out what is going on here. It is not on.”

“We had a proud tradition in this country in trade union representation whereby if a trade union was in a dispute with the employer, it would use the industrial relations mechanisms to resolve that dispute. “

“And afterwards, if there was no resolution, they might take action. “

“We now seem to have a worrying trend where trade unions enter into a process, and in the middle of the process, decide it is appropriate to stage industrial action.”

The Minister said this was “peculiar and need to be called out for what it is”.

“We need to have a situation where people enter the Workplace Relations Commission or the Labour Court in other cases that they do not engage in industrial action during that time.”

The PNA said on Thursday that as a result of the overtime ban some mental health services in the community would be curtailed as staff and managers were redeployed.

PNA general secretary Peter Hughes said some therapy services were closed.

He said in 15 or 16 staff who worked overnight had been delayed in coming off-shift as there were no psychiatric nurses available to replace them.

Mr Harris said staging industrial action that could seriously impact vulnerable patients in the country “at a time of particular vulnerability or acuity for a patient is not a responsible course of action”.

The Minister said the union and the HSE should redouble their efforts to resolve the dispute.

Mr Harris said if the overtime ban continued it would have a very adverse effect on services.