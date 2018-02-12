Islamic Cultural Centre condemns female mutilation remarks

Dublin’s Islamic Cultural centre has condemned the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) following comments made last week by one of its staff members who advocated circumcision among girls.

Dr Ali Selim of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh said he supported the practice of female circumcision but that he was “not an advocate of female genital mutilation”.

“We see female circumcision in the same way we see male circumcision,” Dr Selim told RTÉ’s Prime Time last week. “It might be needed for one person and not another, and it has to be done by a doctor and practised in a safe environment.”

“The same medical reason that would justify male circumcision would be the same for females. It is not an obligation, but it should be allowed by law if needed and a medical doctor can decide if it is needed or not.”

Female circumcision, also termed female genital mutilation (FGM), is illegal under the Criminal Justice (Female Genital Mutilation) Act 2012.

It is estimated that 5,790 girls and women living in Ireland have experienced FGM and some 2,700 girls here may be at risk of being subjected to it.

On Monday the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland, which is located in Clonskeagh in south Dublin, said it condemned FGM as “a crime” and that the practice came from “tribal pre-Islamic era”.

“It is a practice carried out based on cultural non-religious convictions, with no association with religion whatsoever,” read the statement. “Islam specifically bans the practice of FGM as it is a barbaric practice and it is condemned in the strongest terms. Furthermore, it is imperative and without question that all people uphold the law of the land.

Zero tolerance

“We should carry on raising awareness until we attain zero practice & zero tolerance worldwide of this vile practice.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris also condemned Dr Selim’s comments last week, saying they were “offensive and worrying”.

Mr Harris tweeted on Sunday that FGM “is never ever justifiable, has no place in healthcare, is illegal, dangerous, can have a devastating impact & is in violation of human rights.

“I welcome resolute comments of our medical community. I join them in condemnation of offensive & worrying remarks.”

In a letter to The Irish Times last week, the former master of the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, Prof Chris Fitzpatrick, and a number of activists opposing FGM, said they objected strongly to Dr Selim’s comments.

“Female circumcision is no longer a phrase acceptable to any medical or other authority,” they wrote.

They said there are “no health benefits to FGM” and noted the campaign to end the practice is supported by the United Nations, UN Women, Unicef, the World Health Organisation, the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics as well as many other women’s health and human rights’ organisations.

The Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council, which is led by Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, the iman of the the Al-Mustafa Mosque in Blanchardstown, said the issue of FGM is one for the “welfare and safety of young women here at home and abroad”.

The council called on Dr Selim to resign from his “privileged position” in the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland and from his role as a lecturer in Trinity College Dublin where he teachers Arabic.

The council said: “Those who hold such damaging and harmful views that affect the lives of millions in very tangible ways should not be normalised or offered shelter by their presence in our public institutions and bodies.”