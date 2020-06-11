Irish nursing home deaths due to Covid-19 at ‘upper end’ compared to other countries

The percentage of coronavirus deaths in Irish nursing homes is at the “upper end” of the scale compared to other countries, an international public health expert said on Thursday.

The expert told an Oireachtas committee while some countries are similar, the international average is 25 per cent, compared to 50 per cent for Ireland.

Dr Nabarro said: “Ireland is at 25 per cent and if we break it down country by country, Sweden is at 49 per cent and Scotland is 46 per cent, Switzerland is 53 per cent. So Ireland is certainly at the upper end of the scale. “This is quite high but not unexpected.”

Dr David Nabarro told the Oireachtas committee it is proving a “huge challenge” worldwide to protect people in residential settings and nursing homes from Covid-19.

“Often the conditions people are being cared for are difficult to maintain when it comes to physical distancing and other requirements. They have to be up close and very personal. It is difficult for staff who have to work in homes.”

Dr Nabarro said it had to be recognised that staff working in residential homes “are often not the best paid”.

He said those responsible for both the public and private sector provisions were looking at a package of measures for residents and staff, including testing and the physical conditions inside the home.

Dr David Nabarro said countries record their death tolls differently across residential settings, which may explain why Ireland’s percentage is higher.

“I think there is a very honest counting of numbers of coronavirus cases.”

“Ireland moved quickly on a number of issues like trying to get PPE to staff in nursing homes and restricting visits to nursing homes and recognising visitors were a primary way of bringing in the virus.

“I think Ireland was possibly the fastest country to have done this. At the moment, there is not something that Ireland has not done.”

Dr Nabarro said it would be “really surprising” if Ireland needs to go into total lockdown again.

“I would find it really surprising if Ireland has to go into complete national lockdown again. I think there will be local areas where clusters would emerge and for a short period of time, movement restrictions would have to be imposed,” the The WHO special envoy said.

“I think the pattern for the future will be picking up outbreaks quickly due to a higher level of organisation.”

“I personally believe a total lockdown is highly unlikely.” - PA